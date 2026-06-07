Plant owner confused by strange growth on heart-shaped plant

"They normally are sold as just the leaf, which will eventually die."

A Reddit user asked for help after noticing an odd cluster on their heart-shaped hoya plant, and the answer turned out to be good news.

What happened?

In a popular post on r/whatsthisplant, they shared photos of their plant and wrote, "Hi, I got this plant maybe about a year ago, never really knew the name, but now this is growing on it and I'm confused."

They added, "I've seen it a few times again in the plant market where I got it, but I never saw that little extra thing that is growing on the side."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Comments identified it as a Hoya kerrii, sometimes called a sweetheart hoya because of its heart-shaped leaves, and said the mystery growth was actually part of the flowering process. Reply after reply echoed the same point: "Those are the flower buds."

"They are extremely slow growers!" the top comment explained.

The original poster was thrilled, replying: "Oh, I didn't know it could have flowers! That's exciting."

Why does it matter?

Houseplants can offer mental and physical health benefits, from stress relief to helping people build routines and confidence. Success with one plant can also spark a broader interest in growing things at home.

Expanding from houseplants into herbs, vegetables, and fruit can help people save money on produce while enjoying fresher, better-tasting food.

Commenters noted that it was unusual to see one of these plants not just continue growing but also reaching the point of blooming.

What are people saying?

The reaction in the comments mixed excitement with practical advice.

"Omg congrats!!" one user wrote. "These hoyas are rarely sold with an actual node to grow more plant; they normally are sold as just the leaf, which will eventually die. Those are its flowers!!"

Commenters also discussed what the flowers may smell like, describing hoya blooms as fragrant, with scents ranging from "lovely" to "sweet floral honey" to "chocolate."

Someone also shared a warning for future blooms.

"Don't cut off the long stem the flowers grow from," they wrote. "I did that by mistake and it took forever for it to bloom again. Now it blooms 2-3 times a year."

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