Homesteader shares 'fantastic' method for perfect melon harvests: 'Thank you for sharing all your wisdom'

Pick the perfect watermelon every time with this homesteader's ripe advice.

The scoop

PawPaw Ridge Homestead (@pawpawridge) posted a video to Instagram demonstrating several ways to see if your watermelon is ripe.

"PawPaw Ridge in the watermelon patch," he says. "Today, we're going to discuss how do you tell your watermelon is ripe."

Here's what PawPaw Ridge advises users to look out for:

• Field spots. Field spots are where the watermelon rests on the ground. Lift your watermelon and observe its skin. If this spot is white, it isn't ripe yet, but if the field spot is yellow or cream, you're looking at a ripe melon.

• Shine. An unripe watermelon will shine, whereas a ripe watermelon will be dark and dull.

• Stem. This tip mostly applies to watermelons in stores. If an in-store watermelon has its stem attached, it's likely not ripe, as it did not pop off the stem on its own.

• Sugar spots. Not to be confused with rot or dirt, little brown or black dots on your watermelon may be sugar spots, which indicate a ripe and flavorful watermelon.

• Sound. This one is a bit tricky and may take some trial and error. When you knock or tap on a melon, listen closely. A ripe watermelon will have a deep, hollow sound, and an unripe watermelon may sound more high-pitched. Be careful relying solely on this one, as an overripe, mushy melon can sound similar to a ripe one.

• Weight. If your melon feels heavier than it looks, it's probably ripe and juicy.

• Smell. A ripe melon is fragrant and should smell good. If it has no odor at all, it's not ripe yet.

• Touch. PawPaw Ridge calls it the "Goldilocks test." Gently press into the top of the melon, where the stem would be. If it's too soft and gives into your press, it's overripe and mushy. If it's hard and doesn't budge, it's not ripe. You're looking for that sweet spot.

How it's working

Don't waste your money on a flavorless melon — PawPaw's advice will help you get the best melon every time.

Fresh, delicious food is just one of many benefits of growing food at home. Some studies show that homegrown produce not only tastes better than their store-bought counterparts but also contains higher amounts of vitamins and nutrients.

The process is great for you, too. Spending a few hours in the garden each week is associated with lower levels of anxiety and depression, lowered risk of certain diseases, and an increased feeling of belonging if done within a community.

What people are saying

Commenters loved PawPaw's amazing melon advice.

"This is fantastic! Didn't know about sugar spots!" one user commented.

"Your account is my favorite," another user said. "You have such a wealth of gardening knowledge. Thank you for sharing all your wisdom."

