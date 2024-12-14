Homeowner uncertain after attempting to remove lawn with unconventional landscaping method: 'Am I overthinking it?'

One homeowner sought advice on Reddit for how to best prepare for their new native plant garden.

Choosing to replace all or part of your lawn with native plants is an admirable endeavor — but it does take a bit of work. One gardener asked the r/NoLawns community on Reddit for advice on best practices for smothering their grass. They explained, "I was raking leaves today and raked the leaves over where we plan to plant next spring, but now I'm wondering if I should have put down the cardboard first. Am I overthinking it, and will enough of a leafy layer be good enough?"

The OP was planning to put the cardboard on top of the leaves they had raked to create a weed barrier and hopefully kill the grass underneath. This method​​ is known as sheet mulching, and UC Davis Arboretum wrote about the practice as an effective way to get rid of your lawn. They recommended, "Late winter or early spring is the perfect time to start. There are five steps involved, four active and one inactive: cut your lawn as low as possible; cover it with cardboard; dampen the cardboard; add 4 to 6 inches of mulch; and wait until fall to plant."

Opting for lawn alternatives like native plants or clover has proven popular in recent years as an eco-friendly choice. The 2023 National Garden Survey conducted in partnership with the National Wildlife Federation found, "12 percent of U.S. adults are converting parts of their lawn to a natural or wildflower landscape."

In addition to the environmental benefits of supporting local flora and fauna, lawn alternatives are great for your budget. Natural lawns can save homeowners hundreds of dollars per year on water costs and fertilizer.

Anti-lawn advocates on Reddit had plenty of advice for the OP.

One person shared their experience, saying, "I've done this multiple times, and it really doesn't matter too much, but cardboard on top is probably easier to manage."

Someone else gave detailed instructions for how to proceed with destroying a lawn. They wrote, "In the fall, mow the area EXTREMELY SHORT and remove the clippings to compost. Scratch up the dirt with a rake or dethatcher (just rough it up, not tilling). Sow your native grass and wildflower seeds. Leave them over the winter. In the spring, see what comes up. Let it grow. You may have to plant more the next couple of falls, but it's way less work than making layers."

Another commenter shared their experience, adding, "I sure hope it's cardboard first and leaves second, because I just spent 2 days doing that!"

