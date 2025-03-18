Gardener shares brilliant way to repurpose toilet paper rolls: 'Nice tip'

Keep your plants watered and in a sunny spot, and in a few weeks you should have seedlings to transfer to your garden.

The clock has now sprung ahead, so it's the perfect time to get ready for your summer garden. If you're not sure how to begin, you can follow the lead of one gardener who offered a quick and easy way to use toilet paper rolls as seed starters.

The scoop

The Hungry Gardener (@the_hungry_gardener) shares accessible home and garden content on TikTok. In one video, they demonstrated their method for reusing toilet paper rolls to get growing started.

At its simplest, the method uses the toilet paper rolls as mini pots, filling each with soil and a few seeds. These containers can then be planted directly in the ground. But, as in this video, you can make the process a little more complicated and recycle additional items if you want.

This creator collects their rolls, reworking a cardboard carton as a vessel to hold them all. To modify your box for this purpose, you will cut one rectangle into the side of the carton, sizing the hole large enough to fit all of your rolls. You will also cut one extra opening for watering.

Once all your rolls are nestled into the container, fill each with dirt and place your seeds inside. Keep your plants watered and in a sunny spot, and in a few weeks you should have seedlings that can be transferred to your garden.

How it's helping

Tips like this can help more people to grow some of their own food. Gardening can be a daunting and sometimes expensive endeavor. Even so, with less than $100 for equipment, most people will be able to grow around $600 worth of produce in a season.

The benefits of gardening and growing food range from increasing your fiber intake to decreasing your stress. According to BBC Science Focus, a study has shown that "people who garden every day have wellbeing scores 6.6 per cent higher and stress levels 4.2 per cent lower than people who do not garden at all."

In addition to the personal health benefits, gardening can also be beneficial to your local ecosystem. If you incorporate companion planting and include native flowers, you can attract and support native pollinators too.

What everyone's saying

While they don't have a robust following, plenty of folks were supportive of this creator's hack.

One viewer said, "Brilliant!" Another added, "Nice tip bro."

