Gardener shares little-known secret to grow fuller flowers: 'It helps them grow stronger'

One gardener shared how she gets her zinnias to grow fuller over time with a simple pruning strategy.

In a recent TikTok, Tre, Kayla, Zion & Zen (@lovehealthmarket) introduced their followers to topping, a technique in which a gardener pinches off the top of a growing plant to encourage growth further down a stem.

"Instead of having just one long stem, [the zinnia] will have three or four stems," Kayla explained. "Don't be scared to prune your plants — they actually like being pruned; it helps them grow stronger."

Beyond the health of the existing plants, she also noted that the tops she prunes can make new zinnia plants if planted in soil.

Not only are plants like zinnias beautiful additions to a garden, but they can also be a huge asset to the health of nearby fruits and vegetables. Zinnias are great companion plants because they grow and bud quickly, and they attract pollinators like butterflies.

With pruning strategies like the video presents, these flower plants can also grow wide and dense, keeping weeds at bay by blocking the sunlight they need to survive. Since zinnias are also native to more arid regions, they thrive in full sun, can grow in a variety of soils, and are generally easy to maintain.

Companion plants like zinnias can be a great introduction to gardening for those aspiring to grow produce. Using personal gardens to grow fruits and vegetables can save you money and provide a relaxing hobby with real health benefits, according to numerous studies.

Plus, responsibly grown gardens support local biodiversity, minimize pollutants in the soil, water, and air, and save energy by keeping groceries hyper-local.

For those wanting to make the very most out of their plants, propagating can be a cost-effective strategy to expand a garden.

"You get more money out of [your plants] because you're not paying for more seeds or transplants," the TikToker explained later in her pruning video.

Viewers shared their own successes with topping various plants, and raved about the video's various tips.

"I didn't know you can propagate zinnias?! What thank you," one commenter said.

"I do the same with my pepper plants," another noted. "We get way more peppers when we top them."

"I do the same thing with basil and spread it around the garden," a third commented.

