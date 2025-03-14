  • Home Home

Gardener shares tips for growing massive plants in areas with tough conditions: 'Been looking for this'

by Claire Huber
Photo Credit: TikTok

Completing the research and labor necessary for growing your own food is a satisfying feat, though determining the specific conditions a plant needs to grow and produce nourishment can be difficult.

Bananas, for example, ideally require a warm and humid climate to grow. Not all banana lovers who want to grow their own fruit live in these conditions, as bananas typically struggle to grow in temperatures below 59 degrees Fahrenheit

One TikTok user, however, shared a solution for growing banana plants in areas with cold winters. 

The scoop

Standing in front of his impressive banana plants, TikTok user Mark (@markshouseandgardenuk) shared tips on how to tend to a banana plant and keep it alive through the winter. 

In his TikTok, Mark shared he was able to grow his Musa basjoo banana plant almost 20 feet high from its pseudostem made of leaves. This type of banana plant produces green banana fruits and typically grows 10 to 15 feet tall

The pseudostems made of green matter freeze in winter temperatures. "What you've got to do at wintertime," the TikToker advises, "is remove all the leaves at the top and then wrap this trunk ... in insulation to stop it from freezing." 

Also to protect the "trunk," Mark puts six inches of manure at the bottom of the pseudostem. Following these steps ensures the flourishing of Musa basjoos. This specific type of banana is inedible, but its leaves can be used for cooking.

While the gardener from the TikTok is not growing fruit to eat, his hack gives hope to those who wish to grow edible tropical fruits and other foods in areas that experience cold winters. Bananas can be planted outdoors during warm months and moved indoors for the winter

How it's helping

Of course, bananas are not the only produce items that could be grown in a garden. Some cost-efficient crops a person could start with are tomatoes, herbs, and asparagus. To grow these or other crops is healthy, and not just because these foods are healthy. 

Research shows that people who garden are healthier than those who do not because of their physical activity and fiber intake. Foods from home gardens also taste better than those purchased from a grocery store. Furthermore, when produce is not being purchased from a grocery store, gardeners can save as much as $800 a year, depending on how many crops they plant.

Not only do homegrown fruits, vegetables, and herbs benefit individuals, but they can mitigate climate change by reducing pollution, supporting pollinators, and saving water. 

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the home gardener's post were grateful for his tips. 

"Thanks Mark, been looking for this," one commenter said.

Another person commented, "Thanks Mark. Will come back to this for future use." 

