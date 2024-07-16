Gardener shares simple trick to grow seemingly infinite hydrangea flowers: 'They've done so well'

Hydrangeas are a well-known, resplendent flower easily recognizable in front yards and side gardens across much of the United States and beyond. Thanks to this ingenious hack from Dave the Plantman (@dave_the_plantman), it just got even easier to obtain an abundance of the luscious bloom.

The scoop

In his Instagram tutorial, Dave demonstrates how to take cuttings of a hydrangea. First, he finds a tip with no flower bud and cuts just below the node with a sharp knife. If the leaves are cumbersome, you can cut them down as well — he takes the majority of his leaves off.

"Put them in a milk bottle," Dave says of the freshly manicured cuttings, "and you'll have free hydrangea."

Dave places his cuttings in a milk bottle filled with water, where they will root. Sticking a few cuttings into a bottle allows them to hold each other together.

Dave warns against putting your cuttings in the sun, as you don't want them to dry out. Instead, put them somewhere shady and humid but warm. You want the roots to be warm, he says, and the tops to be cool.

How it's helping

Gardening can do wonders for mental and physical health. According to the Mayo Clinic, gardening has been shown to lighten one's mood and lower stress and anxiety levels.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Additionally, adding the routines of gardening to our day — like watering and weeding — can give life a soothing rhythm and ease stress. Flowers are a simple and accessible entry point for amateur gardeners looking to get started, and many provide food and resting places for pollinators, along with built-in pest control. Additionally, planting fruits and vegetables can be a great way to save money on produce.

Growing your own food has positive environmental impacts, too, as it reduces demand for mass-produced, store-bought, and globally shipped produce. According to the United Nations, around a third of all human-caused planet-warming gas pollution is connected to food, and the largest chunk of this is from agriculture and land use.

What everyone's saying

Instagram users took to the video's comment section to ask questions, share anecdotes, and offer up praise for the hack.

"Thank you for the tip," one person said. "My son bought me hydrangeas last year and they've done so well that I want them in the front of my house as well."

"Love this," another commented. "Did this with my rosemary too."

"Do that all the time," someone else said. "Every neighbor, [family member], friend has now beautiful hydrangeas, even on balconies in pots. Lovely!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.