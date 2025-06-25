Plant expert shares money-saving tip for growing endless flowers in your garden: 'It's a pretty simple process'

Tired of buying the same flowers year after year? This plant pro just showed how to grow endless blooms from a single geranium — no fancy tools or greenhouse required.

If you've ever wished your garden would bloom forever, without having to buy new plants, there's a gardening trick that makes that possible. It's easy. It's cheap. And it can give you an endless supply of flowers.

In a popular TikTok video, plant expert Michael Fiore from Smith's Gardentown (@smithsgardentown) shows how you can grow unlimited geraniums from just one plant. No need to buy seeds. No fancy tools required. Just a little time and one healthy flower.

The scoop

Fiore's simple hack is all about propagating geraniums — a method professional growers use all the time.

"Geraniums are one of the easiest plants to propagate," Fiore said. "It's a pretty simple process."

To start, you snap off a small piece of the plant — about four inches of the stem — then remove the flower stalks and bigger leaves.

"You don't want these taking away energy from the plant," he explains. "Because it's going to need energy to make roots."

You'll end up with a bare cutting. That's what goes into the soil. In the video, Fiore uses a small pot and pokes a hole in the center with his finger, then sticks the cutting in and packs it down.

Water it, but don't overdo it. "Mostly moist, but not soggy wet," he said. Geraniums don't like water propagation. They prefer to grow roots straight into the dirt. In about two weeks, you'll see new growth. In two months, you might have a blooming plant.

How it's helping

Buying new plants every season can get expensive. This trick eliminates that cost entirely. It's a smart way to stretch your garden without stretching your budget.

Gardening also does more than save you money. Growing your own plants has been shown to improve mental and physical health as this study found. And when you grow your own flowers or food, you help lower the demand for mass-produced, long-distance-shipped plants. That means fewer trucks on the road and less pollution in the air.

Want to go further? Here's how you can grow your own food and control pests and weeds without chemicals.

What everyone's saying

Fans of the video were amazed by how easy it is.

"I bought a geranium yesterday bc of this video...we're about to be covered in them!" said one fan.

Another added, "Wintered ours for the first time and we have blooms already going to try this next Thanks!!"

"Did not know you can do that!!" said a third.

Another said, "No way!! Okay mister I'm gonna try!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.