Expert gardener shares simple tip to grow controversial garden herb: 'It's super easy ... to obtain new free plants'

"[I] had no idea it could be reproduced!"

by Mariah Botkin
Photo Credit: Instagram

Love it or hate it, cilantro is one of the most polarizing herbs out there. Some people relish its bright, citrusy flavor, while others can't get past its soapy taste — a genetic trait that's entirely beyond your control.

Whether you're a devoted cilantro fan or a hesitant skeptic, growing this herb at home is surprisingly simple — and a recent Instagram video offers some handy tips to get started.

The scoop

In a Reel, Patrick Vernuccio (@thefrenchiegardener) shared tips on how to grow cilantro — also known as coriander — and propagate it for free.

"It's super easy to multiply and propagate to obtain new free plants!" the caption reads.

The video explains how to multiply the plant by cutting below the stem, removing the lower leaves, and placing it in water. Once it develops new roots, you can add it to a pot with fresh soil.

The video breaks down the process. Planting cilantro now in cooler weather helps prevent it from bolting (flowering too early), which ensures a longer harvest. 

Watch now: Tour the Climate Science Fair with TCD

"When planting now, you will enjoy a regular supply of coriander throughout winter and until spring!" Patrick said. 

The gardener also offers a tip for cilantro skeptics: Cutting and crushing the leaves reduces the soapy taste, and eating small amounts regularly can help your palate adapt.

How it's helping

Growing cilantro at home is not just convenient — it's a smart way to save money while enhancing your meals with fresh, aromatic flavor. By planting your own, you'll skip the recurring cost of store-bought cilantro and avoid dealing with wilted bundles in your fridge.

On top of that, gardening has environmental benefits. Growing your own food reduces reliance on commercial production, cutting down on transportation pollution and packaging waste. And let's not forget the personal perks — gardening supports mental and physical well-being, providing a satisfying connection to nature. Want more tips? Explore TCD's guide to growing your own food for expert advice.

What everyone's saying

Many users were excited to learn about growing cilantro, while others weighed in on the herb's divisive nature.

"I don't like it, unfortunately," one commenter acknowledged, prompting Patrick to respond with a suggestion: "Try to crush the leaves." On the other hand, cilantro enthusiasts were thrilled by the advice, with one user sharing, "Love coriander, so pleased to know this."

The propagation hack was a particular hit. "I didn't know you could propagate like that! After all this time. Definitely going to try this," one user said, while another chimed in with this: "Had no idea it could be reproduced by cuttings!! Thanks!"

