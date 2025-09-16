Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after video of yard transformation: 'Looks so magical'

One problem homeowners sometimes have with their yards is that they flood every time it rains. The issue seems like a challenge to remedy, but it might be simpler than expected.

TikToker Emily (@emilyhetz20) shared a video of her backyard transformation, which helps keep the area from flooding whenever it rains.

The video begins with a shot of the backyard as it started out — with nothing remarkable in it — then goes on to show how Emily first planted trees and shrubs around the edges of the yard to help soak up rainwater before planting wildflower seeds.

Emily wrote, "Slowly creating and expanding our rain garden. It's eliminated our flooding problem, helped with mosquitoes and brought so many pollinators!"

The transformation from plain to beautiful was impressive, and other TikTokers were quick to let Emily know how much they loved it.

"You did an amazing job!" one person exclaimed.

Another user added, "Looks so magical."

While solving the issue of constant flooding was the initial reason for Emily's new garden full of wildflowers and native plants, she experienced a significant secondary benefit by attracting pollinators to her yard.

An influx of butterflies, bees, and other pollinators isn't just enjoyable for the homeowner; pollinators also help protect human food supplies and create a healthier ecosystem.

These aren't the only benefits Emily now reaps. Transforming your lawn into a native one by planting a diverse array of native plants reduces the time, money, and energy spent on yard maintenance, as native plants often require minimal water and maintenance.

You can achieve all the same benefits Emily did, even without redesigning your entire lawn. Rewilding even a section of your yard will reduce the amount of maintenance you'll need to do while attracting pollinators.

While native plants vary by region, you can start with common ones like buffalo grass and clover, before searching for ones specific to your area. If you're looking for plants to help reduce flooding, you can see if cattails, switchgrass, or buttonbush are native to your region.

Additionally, if you're curious about what Emily planted in her yard, she posted a follow-up video sharing the plants she used and why.

