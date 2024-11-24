Gardener shares money-saving method to grow the most expensive spice in the world in your own garden: 'I never knew'

"Plant once and you can grow it forever!"

Who doesn't want to save money and add a new spice to their repertoire at the same time? One Instagrammer shows how to plant saffron so you can have it without breaking the bank at the grocery store.

The scoop

Instagrammer Resh Gala (@reshgala) posted a video showing her followers how to plant saffron so they can have it whenever they need it, instead of having to spend a lot of money to buy it at the store.

Gala says, "The corms multiply under the ground, so plant once and you can grow it forever!"

If you like saffron or you want to add it to your cooking know-how, this is the video for you.

How it's working

Start with saffron corms. These are what you will plant to grow the saffron you want and need. You may have to buy these online to get the process started. There are a number of places where you can get them, and a simple search is the best way to find out what is available in your area and who can ship them to you.

Add fertilizer and compost to the soil where you plan to plant your corms. Push the corms into the soil, ponytail side up. They should be about three inches deep and three inches apart. They will multiply under the ground and, eventually, bloom. Each flower produces three stigmas, which is what you will harvest, dry, and use as a spice.

Not only will you save money, but you'll also get the satisfaction of learning how to grow your own food. Harvard says you might improve your health, too. After all, you're likely to get more fiber and lower your stress if you choose to garden regularly. The University of Illinois reminds us that food we grow usually tastes better, too.

What people are saying

Other Instagrammers were thrilled to learn they could grow saffron.

"Wow!! Amazing! I never knew saffron grew in a cold climate! I just assumed it would grow in a really hot climate," one person said.

Another added, "Well done."

