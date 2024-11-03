Homeowner shares breathtaking photos after transforming traditional lawn: 'Impressive and colorful'

For homeowners, this type of lawn is a great way to minimize water bills and maintenance.

One anti-lawn Redditor was so pleased with their wildflower prairie that they bombarded r/NativePlantGardening with photos showing the highlights.

"Sharing some photos of my prairie from this year," they said, and added in a comment, "My goal was to create a natural, native prairie in an attempt to propagate some endangered plants where I live."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The pictures show at least eight different varieties of plants and flowers, including black-eyed Susans, bergamot, bluestem, rye grass, rudbeckia, monarda, and yellow giant hyssop.

"I currently have 27 different species growing throughout the year," said the original poster in their comment. "Obviously, not all are pictured, and I cherry-picked some of my favorites."

The original poster went to a lot of trouble to get the perfect combination of native seeds for their homemade prairie. They explained, "All seeds have been planted used amplification, meaning they are grown from a second generation of the seed from a wild plant that I have harvested from public land or gotten permission to access private property via a home owner."

The result was a rewilded landscape that one commenter called "impressive and colorful!"

Growing native plants has several benefits. For homeowners, this is a great way to minimize water bills and maintenance since native species are made to grow well in the local conditions. You may also enjoy seeing the wildlife that native plants support, including pollinators like butterflies, as well as the birds that prey on those bugs.

Meanwhile, native plants help improve pollinator populations, increase soil quality, help the landscape retain rainwater and avoid erosion, and even lower the temperature.

For those hoping to plant their own prairies, the original poster had some advice.

"I recommend using a baseline mixture that should contain at least two to four grasses and six to 12 forbs," they said. "It is important to plant grasses because they will fill areas that could be taken over by weeds as well as they will help support tall flowers at the roots. It is also important to plant a variety of forbs that will flower at different points of the year so you will have color from spring to the fall."

