Woman shares 'genius' way to repurpose 'useless' junk mail: 'This has unlocked so much potential'

Stationery shop owner Jessie (@stashworld) recently shared a great way to make use of spare fridge magnets you get in the mail.

The scoop

Jessie is simply putting stickers onto larger thin fridge magnets, then cutting off the excess magnet. She's then left with tailor-made fridge magnets of her favorite stickers.

Jessie's store, Stash World, prints a wide range of vinyl stickers. They work with a slew of independent artists to come up with the most eye-catching, characterful designs possible.

How it's working

Jessie was very excited to put these magnets to work since they weren't doing a great job otherwise. "Those magnets are so useless for actually holding things anyway," she said in the comments.

Many magnets are made of rare earth metals that are becoming harder and harder to acquire. In order to minimize the amount of harmful mining required for our day-to-day items, it's best to use what we can as efficiently as possible. This includes small and sensible hacks like this one.

Sustainability aside, it's fun. Recycling usable materials into a second life is an exciting transformation to be involved in. If you've got the elbow grease, we have a thorough guide on upcycling items.

When you can't find a new use for an item, it's important to know how to dispose of it. Take a look at our recycling guide to figure out what goes where, and get in the habit of useful sorting.

What people are saying

Most of the commenters were actually quite jealous that anyone still gets magnets in the mail.

"I have not seen a magnet in the mail since 2010," wrote one commenter.

"Oh WHAT. someone send me junk magnets asap," said another.

Plenty of other commenters were blown away by the recycling hack. "This is genius!!!" said one. "THIS HAS UNLOCKED SO MUCH POTENTIAL," said another.

