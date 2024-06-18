Gardener seeks advice to keep touchy flowers alive: 'That soil looks like it's never been wet'

Many home gardeners can relate to the challenges of keeping plants thriving.

A Reddit user's struggle to keep marigolds alive is striking a chord with green thumbs in the r/gardening community.

The original poster shared photos of their potted marigolds, showing both vibrant blooms and a pot of withered, lifeless plants.

"I can't keep marigolds alive," the user posted, asking, "Am I doing something wrong?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They explained they had tried growing marigolds in pots three times, but each attempt ended with the flowers dying within a month or two. The marigolds appear to be French marigolds, native to Mexico and Guatemala.

The poster lives in Sonoma County, California, north of where the plant is native, but said the temperatures had been similar, typically in the range of 75 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

They detailed their care routine: "I've been putting them in standard flowering potting soil, been using a pinch of 16-16-16 fertilizer (says 'for flowering plants') and have been lightly watering them daily. They've been getting around 8 hours of sun per day."

"That soil looks like it's never been wet," one Redditor wrote.

Another said, "You know you need to water till water pours out the bottom right? I'd do it again after a couple minutes, to make sure the dry spots are wet."

While it is understandable to want to cultivate marigolds in a pot or garden bed, in drought-prone regions like Sonoma County, choosing water-wise native plants over non-native ones like marigolds is overall a better choice. It's a small change that can make a big impact if enough residents in an area are on board and thus combine to save water.

Native plants are adapted to handle the local climate and support local pollinators. In this region of California, they are more likely to handle dry conditions with minimal watering.

By embracing these resilient flowers and foliage, you not only create a vibrant outdoor space but also conserve water. It's a simple way to save money on your water bills while doing your part to protect the environment.

Plus, drought-resistant gardens require less maintenance, giving you more time to enjoy the beauty of your blooms or other hobbies. As rising global temperatures impact our weather patterns, making the switch to drought-tolerant landscaping is a smart choice for both your wallet and the planet.

Commenters chimed in with advice, emphasizing the importance of thoroughly watering potted plants.

"These are fried. Combination of terracotta pot, hot weather and insufficient water," lamented a commenter.

Another one noticed evidence of spider mites: "If I zoom in on the dead leaves, I see telltale webbing," they wrote. "I looked because I can't keep marigolds alive either. The rest of my garden will flourish but spider mites just destroy the marigolds. I have given up on them. Bummer, cause I love marigolds."

