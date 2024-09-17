  • Home Home

Expert gardener reveals how to grow the 'world's most expensive spice' at home — here's what you need to know

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: Instagram

Craving a dash of luxury in your cooking without having to break the bank? Start by stepping out of the kitchen and into your backyard.

A savvy gardening hack is making waves on Instagram, proving that anyone can grow saffron, the world's priciest spice, right at home.

The scoop

Instagram user Michael Griffiths (@the_mediterranean_gardener) shared a video demonstrating how to cultivate this rare spice — and it's easier than you may think.

"This bulb will grow you the most expensive spice in the world, and you can grow it in your garden," Griffiths explains in the video.

The process is surprisingly simple.

Get your hands on some saffron bulbs, also called corms. Plant them in late summer to early autumn in a sunny spot with well-draining soil. Griffiths advises placing the bulbs 15 centimeters apart and 10 centimeters deep.

After watering the bulbs well, you'll be on your way to an autumn saffron harvest.

How it's helping

Store-bought saffron can cost up to $11,000 per pound, making it a rare treat for most. But with this hack, you'll get to enjoy saffron's unique flavor and health benefits regularly without that expense.

Griffiths points out that saffron is "high in antioxidants," which support overall health and heart function. Plus, tending to your saffron garden may boost your mental well-being, which is a common perk of gardening and spending time outdoors.

Beyond personal benefits, growing saffron (and other plants) at home reduces the environmental impact of commercial agriculture and transportation. It's a small but important step toward a greener future for your wallet and the planet.

What everyone's saying

Gardening enthusiasts and cooking aficionados alike are excited about this hack.

"Fun to grow!" one saffron veteran commented.

"Great tip!" another gardener wrote. "Thank you for sharing."

By bringing a touch of gourmet flair to home gardens, this saffron-growing hack is inspiring people to connect with their food in new ways. It's a perfect example of how small changes in our day-to-day lives can lead to a big environmental impact.

So, give it a try. With a little patience and care, you could be seasoning your dishes with homegrown saffron before you know it. It's just one more delicious way to spice up your culinary masterpieces while showing some love to the planet.

