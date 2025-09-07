Gardener shares incredible hack to get rid of ants with one simple ingredient: 'Definitely a need to know'

A gardener has shared a super simple hack for getting rid of ants from around their plant, and all it required was one simple ingredient that can be found in your pantry.

The scoop

TikToker and gardener Daisy (@motherruckers) posted a video demonstrating that all you need to get rid of ants is some ground cinnamon.

As Daisy showed, one of her mountain laurel plants was infested with ants before she made use of this simple hack. Daisy applied a liberal amount of cinnamon on the soil at the base of the plant and gave the plant pot a good shake. She also sprinkled the cinnamon in a circle around the base of the plant, and by the next morning, the ants were gone.

How it's helping

Using simple hacks like these is a great way to deter pesky insects from eating your plants without applying harmful, chemical pesticides to your yard. Chemical pesticides contaminate soil and water, and can harm or kill insects, including pollinators, which are important for food security.

Gardening hacks are also a great way to increase the yield of any food you grow. Growing your own food has several benefits, including putting nutritious food on your table for a fraction of the cost. Gardening is also good for your health, as it has been shown to improve both mental and physical health. Spending time outdoors can help improve symptoms of depression and anxiety, and is good for well-being.

In addition to being good for our well-being, gardening is also good for the planet. Producing our own food reduces the demand for store-bought produce that has often traveled hundreds of miles to end up on your plate. It is estimated that, in the U.S, food travels around 1,500 miles to get from the farm to a person's plate, according to Foodwise.

Incorporating native plants into your yard can also help support local ecosystems and provide food and homes for local wildlife.

What everyone's saying

Several commenters were impressed with how simple this hack is. "Thank you for sharing. Will definitely try out," wrote one commenter.

While another added, "This is definitely a need to know I reposted."

