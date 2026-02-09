Homeowner outraged over neighbor's disgusting behavior: 'I'm feeling so angry and disrespected'

"Idk what to do with that feeling."

Finding a bag of dog poop on your lawn can be pretty frustrating. But multiple bags? Now, that's an outrage.

That happened to one Reddit user, who shared their living nightmare in the r/neighborsfromhell subreddit. They've lived in their home for five years, and it's likely their new neighbors have left cigarette butts, bags of dog poop, and beer cans all over their lawn.

The original poster said in a comment that they weren't sure if the tenants left the cigarettes; they're certain, however, about the beer cans and dog poop.

"I basically just want to know how to not completely lose it," the OP wrote. "I'm feeling so angry and disrespected, idk what to do with that feeling."

Other Reddit users gave some pretty creative solutions.

One person proposed that the OP should set their car alarm off every time the tenants do something disrespectful, saying: "Most people will think it's just a really sensitive car alarm, but it definitely conditions people to stay away from the property."

Another Redditor recommended sprinklers with motion sensors.

Being a good neighbor can be hard, especially when you have neighbors who don't respect your property. Though some Redditors on the post were quick to suggest ways to retaliate, having a simple conversation first could help in a situation like this.

If talking doesn't go well, the next logical step is to get someone else involved.

One Reddit user suggested: "Notify their landlord, take photos for evidence, as well as install cctv."

In response, the OP explained that the landlady doesn't care, so they've decided to install CCTV cameras and build a fence.

Consider the power you could build with other neighbors or people in your community as well. While talking to others is easier said than done, Better Homes & Gardens has some helpful tips.

Building connections with other neighbors can make it easier for people to look out for each other and hold each other accountable for bad behavior. If your homeowners association is the opposing force, finding allies in your neighborhood could help you better manage your outdoor space.

