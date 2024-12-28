  • Home Home

Gardener seeks advice on transforming old rose bed into blooming garden: 'I wouldn't worry too much'

"Just think about how these plants would grow in nature."

by Lettecha Johnson
Photo Credit: iStock

One Redditor from Alabama took to the platform to ask for advice as they transition an old rose bed into a native plant garden. 

So far, the original poster has started working on a solution by cutting all their climbing roses to ground level, and their soil has pea gravel and fabric covering. Their big question for the audience is: "How do I amend the soil?"

The Redditor lives in the northeastern part of the state and is trying to figure out if compost or adding garden soil is necessary. 

Since native plants are ... native, they're already in sync with their current environment, usually quickly adhere to the soil, and grow strong with deeper roots. This characteristic usually makes amendment unnecessary. If you want more plants to fill in, use native ground covering like wild ginger, clover, or hay-scented fern — which hosts three butterfly species — for erosion protection and diversity.

Homeowners can also use less water to nourish them, which saves money and prevents excessive runoff that can pollute local waterways. Plus, caring for your native garden helps the ecosystem since pollinators help plants reproduce by carrying pollen from one to another. 

Your Agricultural Extension offices can conduct soil tests that measure pH, soil type, and level of nutrients. Then, you can choose plants that already fit your type of soil.

The OP also asked, "I have several native seed varieties, when is the best time to plant them?" Based on a response to a commenter, the Redditor has "purple coneflower, black-eyed Susans, common milkweed, and butterfly milkweed" seeds to work with.

The consensus in the comments is that amending the soil isn't necessary and look to nature for planting guidance.

One compost-using gardener advised: "Unless you have very low quality soil or you plan to plant something with specific soil requirements (like blueberries) I wouldn't worry too much about amending the soil."

Another commenter reminded the poster of something special about native plants: "Just think about how these plants would grow in nature - they would set seed in the fall, drop the seed to the ground in the late fall, and then sit there all winter until it got warm again."

