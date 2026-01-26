Woman shares simple hack to slash heating costs this winter: 'That's a great idea'

Winter is here, and with home heating costs on the rise, maximizing your home's efficiency is going to be key to saving on bills and cutting down on energy usage at the same time. There are simple ways to improve a home's efficiency, as one clever TikToker demonstrated.

The scoop

A woman on TikTok, Rebecca (@thatkcphotog), demonstrates how she cuts down the drafts from the large windows in her apartment using an everyday household item: aluminum foil.

The hack is simple: She takes old aluminum foil and stuffs it in the gaps between the window and the frame to prevent cold from seeping into her home.

How it's helping

Home heating costs are expected to rise 9.2% this winter, according to The New York Times, costing the average household almost $1,000. The OP's hack is a great way to prevent cold air from getting in, which would otherwise make her heating system work harder and cost her more money in the long run. It's also a great option as a renter, where it can be difficult to make permanent structural changes or fixes that may be out of a personal budget or building plan from the landlord.

Regardless of whether you rent or own, weatherizing your home is important and can save up to 30% on energy bills in colder weather states, per the Department of Energy. For homeowners, upgrading your HVAC system could save you even more.

What everyone's saying

The OP added she was unable to find a product online that could achieve the same result, but people in the comments had a few other low-cost options.

One person wrote, "That's a great idea!! I put down cardboard & painters tape so it won't peel your paint. Also any kind of fabric keeps breeze out."

Another suggested, "I rolled hand towels and regular towels for added protection. and sheets for the sliding door. Stay warm, you're off to a great start."

Other suggested things like using old Amazon packaging or even cotton from perm and hair dye kits as other thrifty options to keep out the chill.

