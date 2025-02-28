Gardener shares little-known hack to keep pests away: 'Can't wait to do this'

Gardening is great, but keeping the pests away can be a full-time job.

One gardening channel on YouTube, Gardenary, posted a hack that just might help. No matter where you live, surrounding your garden with a native plant hedge will help keep pests away.

Gardenary's video shows how to get started and is captioned, "Don't worry about pests anymore! Plant this native plant border for protection."

The scoop

All you need to do is go to a garden center and buy some native plants. If you don't know what to get, ask their experts what they recommend for your area.

Get a wide variety of plants, including grasses, flowers, and more. Then, plant them around your garden in the winter. This gives them time to grow and develop. They may not be as helpful the first year you plant them, but in a year's time, they should help keep the pests away.

How it's helping

Growing your own food is a great way to stay healthier and lower your stress. Harvard Health says that people who grow their own vegetables are more likely to eat more vegetables, too. Having your own garden also gives you more control over your use and ingestion of harmful chemicals, like pesticides and herbicides.

Pests are a big problem for new and experienced gardeners alike. The Ecological Landscape Alliance says that pests can do a lot of damage to plants, including eating leaves, eating the vegetables you want to eat, and harming flowers.

Keeping pests away could help your garden thrive, which, in turn, could help you and your community thrive.

What everyone's saying

Other YouTubers seemed excited about this idea.

"Great idea, can't wait to do this," one said, with a smiley face emoji.

Another offered more information, saying, "There are plenty of deer resistant native plants. I have them all over my yard and the deer haven't bothered them. Groundhogs won't eat them either."

