Dashboard camera footage sparks outrage online after capturing disturbing stunt by truck driver: 'This should really be considered assault legally'

Cycling instead of driving a car is one of the best things you can do for your health and the environment.

However, some drivers make life unnecessarily difficult for cyclists because they don't want to peacefully share the road with clean-energy road users.

A viral video posted to Reddit showed a large pickup truck releasing excessive exhaust fumes while passing by a group of cyclists on the road.

This is commonly known as "rolling coal," intentionally causing a diesel vehicle to release large amounts of black smoke — a disturbing trend often targeted at electric vehicle drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Another driver captured the video on a dashcam and commented on how inconsiderate the truck driver was to the cyclists as they passed.

Rolling coal is harmful for many reasons.

By modifying a diesel vehicle to release toxic chemicals, drivers put large amounts of carbon pollution into the air. This pollution creates health risks for nearby people, especially cyclists who are already working their lungs to breathe while pedaling.

Rolling coal also contributes significantly to our planet's overheating. More pollution in our atmosphere results in more trapped heat and a greater warming effect in our communities.

Also, rolling coal is inefficient and wasteful. It burns more fuel than needed to operate the vehicle, wastes money, and depletes natural resources faster than necessary.

However, studies prove that driving behaviors have an impact on planet-warming pollution.

You can reduce your contribution to toxic air by not rolling coal and slowly approaching intersections rather than stopping abruptly. Subtly changing your driving habits can save you money on fuel, even if you're not yet ready to switch to an EV for cleaner, greener transportation.

Even if drivers don't want to cycle themselves, they have a duty to help everyone be safe on the road. This means sharing lanes, passing from a reasonable distance, and minimizing toxic fumes from the tailpipe.

Social media users were appalled at the original poster's dashcam video and shared their opinions about rolling coal in the comment section.

"This should really be considered assault legally," one Reddit user wrote.

Another Redditor commented: "Can't believe that's still a thing, especially with diesel prices being as high as they are."

"I will never, ever understand this mind set," someone else shared.

