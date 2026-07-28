Houston lakefront homeowners face $35,000 HOA fee as bulkhead fight turns bitter

"The next thing we know, we awoke to chainsaws destroying our decks."

A long-running dispute over a deteriorating retaining wall in one Houston neighborhood has grown into a larger fight over surprise costs, strained trust, and who should be responsible when community infrastructure keeps failing.

For many homeowners, these issues now go far beyond repairs. Residents say the financial burden has raised serious questions about whether they can even afford to remain in the community.

What's happening?

Residents with homes along the water in Hilshire Lakes, a Houston community in Spring Branch, told the Houston Chronicle that their HOA issued $35,000 special assessments in October for repairs to the failing bulkhead around the neighborhood's 10-acre lake.

They told the outlet that they were warned they had roughly two months to pay before delinquency notices or liens could follow.

According to the Chronicle, the HOA had earlier said erosion at the site was tied to the use of the original vinyl sheets that were not installed deeply enough.

Yet, residents say the bulkhead problems date back more than a decade and have persisted through several repair efforts that later failed.

One lakefront homeowner, Cheryl Randolph, described the financial shock in stark terms to the Chronicle, saying "These people don't have that kind of cash, you know, retirees, people with families, young people."

Some residents also say the repair work has created additional costly consequences.

Jennifer Cunningham, another lakefront homeowner, told the Chronicle, "The next thing we know, we awoke to chainsaws destroying our decks." She said rebuilding her deck cost around $30,000 and may cost even more again if further work is required.

The conflict has now reached the courts. The Chronicle reported that a case filed in 2023 challenges both the HOA's repair choices and the way the work was financed.

Terrance Stephens, the community manager with Principal Management Group Associa, said he would not provide a comment to the outlet on behalf of the Hilshire Lakes Board of Directors because the matter is in litigation.

Why does it matter?

Homeowners associations across the country often have significant authority over what residents must pay for and what they are allowed to do with their property.

But this can be a problem when the HOA doesn't provide transparency or operates in a manner that alarms residents.

At Hilshire Lakes, residents say the repeated repair failures, canceled meetings, and unanswered questions have only added to mistrust throughout the neighborhood.

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