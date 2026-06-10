Wisconsin homeowner battled invasive birds for years before a $1 rubber snake sent them packing

The fake snake even startles its owner from time to time.

A $1.24 rubber snake from Walmart relieved five years of frustration over invasive house sparrows.

For one Wisconsin homeowner, this method took some courage, as they admitted that they are scared of snakes.

Looking for a new way to handle the birds, the homeowner turned to Reddit, saying the idea came after spending time in the r/whatsthissnake subreddit to help get over his fear of the reptiles.

Photo Credit: Reddit



In the Reddit post, the homeowner said aggressive house sparrows had been returning to their western Wisconsin property every spring and summer for five years.

Their solution was a cheap rubber snake from Walmart, set near the area where the sparrows had been nesting.

The snake proved to be an effective deterrent. According to the poster, the invasive sparrows cleared out, and native robins that were being pushed around by the sparrows now appear much more at ease in the yard.

The homeowner said the fake snake still startles them from time to time, but they look at the positive side: "Sometimes makes me jump when I look up, but at least I don't land in poo."

House sparrows are invasive across much of North America and are known for aggressively competing with native birds for nesting sites.

A low-cost, nonlethal deterrent gives homeowners a way to reclaim outdoor space and support local wildlife without harming animals or relying on chemical-based solutions.

If you're interested in controlling pests without chemicals, you can get started here. There are also chemical-free solutions for gardeners who want to keep unwanted pests out.

As for the original poster, after five years of dealing with the invasive birds, their property is now "bird-free," putting them at ease, apart from the occasional jump-scare from the snake dubbed "Rubbery Pete."

"I wonder if that would work for starlings," one user wondered.

The homeowner replied: "It's only $1.24 to find out!"

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