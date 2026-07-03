It could become an expensive one if repairs, removal, or remodeling trigger testing and abatement requirements.

A bargain home can quickly become far less appealing when an aging appliance threatens to become a major health concern and a costly renovation project.

One house hunter ran into exactly that dilemma after spotting an old gravity furnace and worrying that a seemingly affordable home could also bring asbestos concerns.

What's happening?

In a post on Reddit, a buyer considering the house said it was "a good deal in a great neighborhood," but that "dealing with an asbestos filled furnace would probably be a deal breaker for me." The same post asked, "Will this thing for sure contain asbestos?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Modern heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems and provide both heating and cooling in a single unit. That can mean lower utility bills, plus tax credits, rebates, and long-term savings that help offset upfront costs; homeowners can compare options through EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace.

For people who do not need a whole-home upgrade right away, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a lower price point.

Why does it matter?

Asbestos poses the greatest danger when it is damaged or disturbed, potentially releasing fibers into the air. An old furnace may not be just a cosmetic issue — it could become an expensive one if repairs, removal, or remodeling trigger testing and abatement requirements.

Gravity furnaces are generally outdated and inefficient compared with modern systems. Even when they still work, they can leave buyers dealing with uneven heating, higher energy use, and fewer service options as replacement parts and expert technicians become harder to find.

For shoppers already stretching to buy in a competitive housing market, that can reshape the value of a "good deal." If a furnace replacement is likely, comparing quotes and incentives through EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help buyers understand whether a cleaner, more efficient system could save money over time.

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What can I do?

If you're touring a house with an old furnace, avoid guessing. Ask for a professional HVAC inspection and, if materials appear suspicious, an asbestos evaluation before closing. A home inspection contingency or seller credit can give buyers room to negotiate instead of leaving them to inherit an unexpected bill.

Ask whether the equipment is simply old or actually nearing the end of its usable life. If replacement already looks likely, buyers can compare energy costs, rebates, and installation estimates before deciding whether the house still makes financial sense.

And if you're thinking beyond heating and cooling, EnergySage also offers a free solar quotes comparison tool for homeowners interested in slashing their energy bills with solar.

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