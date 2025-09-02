Architects construct 'Horizon House' that's nearly invisible against surrounding landscape: 'The beauty of blending with nature'

Every nook and corner of this house was methodically planned.

Greek architecture studio Onus has finished construction on Horizon House, a stunning property nestled in the sloped terrains of Syros, Greece.

As Designboom observed, Horizon House is built on the foundations of regenerative design, aiming to build with nature, not against it.

The 230-square-meter home is built on the slopes of the coastal hills in Syros, overlooking the Aegean Sea. Excavated stone removed from the earth is used to build the property structure, ensuring no stone goes to waste.

The builders also used reclaimed wood materials and raw concrete to build, following regenerative design guidelines, which leverage natural elements to minimize energy consumption.

In addition, the property's deep-set, south-facing windows help reduce the amount of solar heat radiation from entering the home while still allowing for plenty of diffused sunlight within.

This keeps the interior of the home cool while optimizing natural lighting during the day, helping to reduce energy consumption and bills. Openable skylights designed to open and close as needed also contribute to natural ventilation while allowing for optimal lighting.

Up top, the roof is landscaped with 300 square meters of native vegetation, which absorbs solar radiation, helping to shade and lower the temperature of the home. The vegetative roof also acts as a water catchment system, feeding into a separate roof infrastructure that stores and filters the rainwater.

Native plants help support the local ecosystem. These drought-tolerant plants minimize the house's water usage, which reduces utility costs and conserves a vital resource in an increasingly drought-prone area.

Micro wind turbines capitalize on the coastal location to generate renewable energy to power the house.

Ultimately, every nook and corner of this house was methodically planned and executed to fully capitalize on natural elements to provide most of the necessities of a modern home — heating and cooling, lighting, water, and a strong and stable shelter.

These elements help Horizon House achieve "net-zero" status, meaning the house is highly efficient and produces as much, if not more, renewable energy as the house uses or consumes.

Net-zero homes are becoming more common as society is taking on more environmental responsibility for our daily lifestyles and the impact they have on the planet.

Architect Stew Roberts designed a stunning net-zero sanctuary in the rocky landscape in Maine. University students in Wyoming designed and constructed a net-zero home that has been listed for $1.1 million.

But you don't need a specifically designed home to cut energy bills and reduce associated pollution. Installing solar panels can provide clean, free energy that minimizes the need for grid-provided power — which is usually created using dirty energy sources.

Folks were blown away by the gorgeous Horizon House hidden under the Grecian sky.

