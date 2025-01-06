Homesteader shares incredible before-and-after video of transformed property: 'Wish we'd known to document better'

"Consider the difference just one corner could make!"

One homesteader was so pleased with the progress of their farm over the last few years that they shared a series of before-and-after photos and video clips to commemorate the transformation.

In a recent video on TikTok, Walden Farmacy (@herbsaremedicine) walked viewers through their property and all the ways it's changed in seven years of development.

"I wish we'd known to document better!" they said. "But most of our before pics are accidental or when we had made the first changes. But the transformation in seven years of making slow and small changes has transformed our landscape to where our before pics don't even look like the same place."

The images show different areas of the property, which started out as three acres of grass and is "now providing our food and medicine," per Walden Farmacy. According to the video captions, the property went from bare earth to plants taller than a person, from grass to beautiful mulch beds full of useful plants, and from a hand-turned compost pile to "one where chickens do the work."

"The yields we've obtained are innumerable," says Walden Farmacy. "And more than we ever hoped for!"

They also said the before-and-after photos "don't even look like the same place."

Growing your own food at home is an incredible way to both save money and help the planet. You're getting practically unlimited fresh produce, which reduces your grocery bill, and you're reducing the demand for food to be transported by polluting trucks and trains. Meanwhile, gardening is good for your physical and mental health too!

You don't have to have three acres or completely change your lifestyle, either. Switching even part of your lawn to a productive garden has a positive impact.

"Even if you can't transform your whole lawn, consider the difference just one corner could make!" Walden Farmacy encouraged.

Commenters were excited to see Walden Farmacy's progress. "That's absolutely beautiful. Thanks for sharing!" said one user.

"Well this is inspiring," said another.

