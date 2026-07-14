After days without power, gardener celebrates with tomatoes, peppers, and a first harvest basket

Returning home meant finding a garden that had kept growing while they were away.

After a dayslong power outage, one homesteader celebrated getting her power back with the first real harvest of the season, filling a basket with homegrown produce.

What happened?

In a recent garden update, the homesteader marked the end of the rough stretch without electricity by heading outside to harvest tomatoes, peppers, basil, and even one tiny potato in a TikTok video.

She explained that "My power's been out since Sunday, and it finally is back on. So I'm gonna celebrate by doing my first big harvest in the garden."

The original poster went on to fill her basket with a variety of produce, showing off her yard, garden, and beautiful plants. Her family had spent the outage staying with relatives, so returning home meant finding a garden that had kept growing while they were away.

Viewers chimed in with encouragement and stories from their own gardens. One commenter wrote, "Peppers are looking so good. My peppers did so well, then I lost all of them to the desert heat."

Another wrote, "Beautiful! I for the first time have blended my basil with olive oil and pour[ed it] in a freezer bag. And freeze…To pinch off and add to recipes make scrambled eggs so yummy!"

Why does it matter?

When storms or outages throw routines off, having food growing at home can offer a little flexibility, freshness, and comfort.

There are practical benefits, too. Homegrown herbs, peppers, and tomatoes can help trim grocery bills during the growing season, and they often taste better than store-bought versions picked early for shipping.

For households already dealing with higher food prices, even a few ingredients from the yard or patio can make weeknight meals cheaper and more satisfying.

This was not a picture-perfect, overflowing harvest. But the few peppers, a handful of tomatoes, and basil were enough to brighten this homesteader's day after a rough stretch.

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