'I cleared it four times': Homesteader gets blunt advice after repeat dumping on new land

For many rural landowners, the dream of building a homestead can collide with the maddening reality that others may not respect your land.

That frustration was on full display after one new property owner said they had already dealt with at least four instances of strangers dumping waste on their property.

What happened?

A new landowner turned to Reddit's r/Homestead community for advice after discovering repeated trash dumping on their 60-acre property.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The original poster wrote, "I just bought this land… and I am planning to build a big beautiful homestead," but "I keep seeing trash on it. I cleared it four times and yet it keeps coming back. Any good solutions for this?"

What made the situation even more frustrating, they said, was that the parcel is "unfenced and not near any roads."

Replies largely centered on deterrence and evidence gathering. One wrote, "You make it hurt. Set up cameras, post signs, and enforce your land."

One commenter said part of the debris looked like "construction waste." The same commenter warned that if any of the containers held oil, diesel, or chemicals, it "will move the whole event into illegal dumping of hazardous/toxic waste."

Another added, "I hate to say it but get on some local Facebook groups and start posting shame pics."

Other suggestions included posting warning notices, adding civil penalty language, and passing along license plate details to local authorities.

Why does it matter?

Illegal dumping is more than a nuisance. It can leave landowners with cleanup costs, create safety hazards, and damage soil and water if the debris includes chemicals, fuel containers, or other harmful waste.

It also shifts the cost of irresponsible behavior onto people trying to care for their land and communities. Building a homestead can already require major investments of time and money, and repeated dumping adds another burden owners did not choose.

The problem can affect nearby properties as well. Dumped construction debris, household trash, and potentially hazardous materials can attract pests, increase fire risk, and lower the quality of surrounding land.

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