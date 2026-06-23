Homes with solar panels or heat pumps sell for up to 2% more, yet most listings omit them

Even though buyers appeared willing to pay a premium for them.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy.

Now, new research reported by IndexBox suggests those upgrades may deliver a second financial benefit beyond lower utility bills: a higher resale price when homeowners decide to sell.

What's happening?

Research published on June 17 by home energy intelligence firm 257 found that homes with rooftop solar or high-efficiency heat pumps sold for about 1% to 2% more than similar properties without those systems.

IndexBox states that after reviewing more than half a million U.S. home sales from 2024 and 2025, 257 found that these upgrades were often left out of listings even though buyers appeared willing to pay a premium for them.

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Energy-efficiency features were mentioned in just 8% of listings last year, although that share has nearly tripled since 2015.

Switching to solar is an amazing way to save money on your household energy bill. Using EnergySage's free tools makes it easy for anyone to get started; they allow you to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

Using EnergySage's 2026 average installation figures — $30,500 for rooftop solar and $14,529 for a ducted heat pump — 257 estimated that sellers who highlight those upgrades can recoup roughly 27% to 33% of their original cost at resale, on top of the savings they already collected through lower energy bills.

Scott Rosenberg, co-founder and CEO of 257, said shrinking incentives and rising energy costs are making big home upgrades tougher for many households to justify, even though homeowners could reclaim about a third of their solar investments after selling their properties.

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EnergySage has an innovative mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level, as well as details on solar panel incentives for each state. Its resources can help you get the best price you deserve for different types of rooftop solar panels and access to available financial incentives for switching to solar.

Why does it matter?

Resale value could be an important missing piece in the clean-energy equation.

Solar panels and heat pumps are often framed around monthly savings, but a higher selling price suggests those investments may continue to pay off years later, resulting in long-term financial benefits for homeowners.

That may become especially significant as energy affordability and grid reliability become bigger concerns for homebuyers. A property that already includes cleaner, more efficient equipment could appeal more to people worried about rising electricity prices or power outages during extreme weather.

The study also indicates that many sellers may be missing an opportunity by failing to mention these features in listings. If buyers value the upgrades but agents are not consistently marketing them, that demand may not be fully reflected in the sales process.

The research was included in a broader Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative industry study looking at how efficiency shapes home values and preferred options for buyers.

EnergySage's free tools for setting up solar in your home can help you install a solar power system that will increase your home's market value. In fact, with EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

What can I do?

If you are considering rooftop solar, free comparison tools can make the process much easier. Those services can also help homeowners understand pricing, evaluate installer offers, and shop with more confidence.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid. Home batteries can keep essential devices running when the grid goes down, while helping you store power for later use. EnergySage has many free tools for information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation rates. These are useful for homeowners seeking a more secure power system for their solar setup, providing a safety net during grid power outages.

As more buyers pay closer attention to energy costs, upgrades such as solar panels and heat pumps may become harder to overlook. As Lauren Martin, chief marketing officer of Freedom Power, put it, clean upgrades are a true "win-win for consumers and suppliers."

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