'Went to -12F and didn't notice': Homeowners highlight heat pump performance in extreme cold

A Reddit debate over whether heat pumps can handle Massachusetts winters turned into a wave of real-world reviews from homeowners living through snow, subzero temperatures, and steep utility bills.

A Massachusetts homeowner posted to Reddit after their 20-year-old gas furnace failed, asking whether switching to a heat pump was actually worth the cost in a 1,300-square-foot, well-insulated house.

One contractor recommended a heat pump system, while another quoted roughly $30,000 for a backup system.

"I live in Massachusetts and this past winter it was brutal," the homeowner wrote. "Do you think [heat pumps are] a reliable option here? Also, is it better to go with a dual system (heat pump + gas) instead?"





Modern cold-climate heat pumps can keep homes comfortable even in brutal weather, though whether they save money depends largely on local electricity rates, fuel costs, and installation quality.

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It can connect you with local installers and help you compare competitive quotes.

The post drew dozens of responses from homeowners and heat pump users across New England, the Midwest, and Canada.

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While some warned that gas can still be cheaper to run in places with high electricity prices, many said cold-climate heat pumps are fully capable of getting through harsh winters.

One commenter in Maine said mini-splits kept the house warm even at the coldest temperatures. "We went to -12F and didn't notice until we checked the weather. The house was fine," they wrote.

Heat pumps are no longer just for mild climates.

Many newer "cold climate" or "hyper heat" models can maintain heating capacity at very low temperatures while also replacing window AC units in summer.

One Massachusetts homeowner in the Reddit thread said switching off oil three years earlier had cut heating costs by roughly $7,000.

Another said a special heat pump rate lowered their electricity price from about 32 cents per kilowatt-hour to 26 cents and kept the heat pump cheaper to operate than their gas backup until about 5 degrees Fahrenheit.

Others said savings were strongest when replacing oil or propane, or when pairing the system with solar panels.

If these testimonies have you curious about heat pumps, EnergySage's free tools can help make sure you get the best system possible based on your home and budget.

And, if you're not ready to spend upfront, another company, Palmetto, offers a $0-down HVAC leasing program that can lower your energy costs by up to 50%.

Palmetto's HVAC plans start as low as $99 per month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

If you're looking for more targeted heating and cooling, check out the Mono from another HVAC company Merino. The Mono offers room-by-room heating and cooling for a fraction of the cost of a whole home unit, and it can be installed in under an hour.

Homeowners wanting to boost their savings even more often pair their energy-efficient appliances with solar. EnergySage can help you get started with free solar tools that can save you up to $10,000 on the cost of installations and purchases.

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