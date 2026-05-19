'70% cheaper to run': Homeowner ditches old water heater for heat pump

"After months of use, I can confirm [upgrading] was an awesome move."

As utility prices continue to climb and ratepayers feel the strain, more homeowners are turning to energy-efficient appliance upgrades to help reduce their monthly bills.

Luckily, manufacturers are rising to the challenge with exceptionally efficient improvements on household mainstay appliances.

One appliance that has seen major improvements in the last 10 years is the water heater. Now, modern water heaters incorporate heat pump technology, and homeowners are seeing the immediate benefits.

Ria Vandervis (@riavandervis) shared a short Instagram clip explaining how her new heat pump water heater has reshaped her New Zealand home's energy usage.

"It is 70% cheaper to run than traditional [electric] water heating or gas," Vandervis said.

Heat pump water heaters work differently from conventional gas or electric models, using compression refrigeration to pull heat from the surrounding air and transfer it into the water. This process makes them significantly more efficient than standard resistance-based systems.

This efficiency can translate into significant savings. Companies like Cala, which specialize in intelligent heat pump water heaters, estimate that homeowners switching from electric resistance models could save up to $700 in energy costs.

"After months of use, I can confirm [upgrading] was an awesome move," Vandervis said.

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Because heat pump water heaters run on electricity, switching can help reduce domestic fuel use. When paired with other electric appliances, they can even allow homeowners to phase out gas entirely.

"[Upgraded] last week, no more $70 per month gas line fee," one homeowner said in the comments.

If these testimonials have you curious about a water heater upgrade, Cala offers smart, customizable heat pump water heaters designed to give homeowners greater control over their energy use.

These systems help reduce energy bills by heating water only when it's needed, rather than continuously maintaining high temperatures throughout the day.

By optimizing heating schedules based on real usage patterns, Cala's technology can make your home more efficient and help you reduce the burden of high energy costs.

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