'They found out the president was stealing all the money': Houston residents launch petition to oust HOA board

"It didn't take a day to get here, so it's going to take more than a day to get out, but we are not done."

A long-running dispute in a Houston subdivision involving allegations of missing funds, questionable foreclosures, and years of HOA-related controversy has gained attention as residents launch a petition drive to remove the homeowners association board. The fight has fueled broader calls for state-level reforms to strengthen protections for property owners.

Spectrum News 1 reported that homeowners in Houston's Inwood Forest Village subdivision say the HOA leadership was never properly approved by residents.

What happened?

The homeowners are trying to force out the board after years of disputes involving alleged financial mismanagement and questions about who leads the association.

Residents questioning whether the board was lawfully put in place gathered outside the community's closed pool in early May to circulate a petition. Lucille North told Spectrum News 1 that residents never voted the board in and also said the bylaws were changed improperly.

"The HOA was dissolved, and they found out the president was stealing all the money," Cinda Jones said, alleging the group was later reestablished without a vote.

Residents also told Spectrum News 1 that they still have questions about how HOA dues have been spent. One, Willie Brown, pointed to the neighborhood pool, which reportedly needs more than $100,000 in repairs even though the association collected over $1 million in dues for the project over the years, he said.

Why does it matter?

HOA conflicts are not limited to one neighborhood. Spectrum News 1, citing the Texas Attorney General's Office, reported that there were more than 3,300 HOA-related complaints last year, while about 6.25 million Texans live in roughly 23,000 community associations.

State Rep. Charlene Ward Johnson said she plans to draft legislation to increase transparency, curb attorney fees tied to foreclosures, and require proof that homeowners were properly notified about meetings.

"We do need management companies, but I also want to protect that homeowner who's taken their hard-earned money to invest in their neighborhoods to make sure their homeownership is protected," Ward Johnson said, per Spectrum News 1.

Across the country, HOAs have also faced criticism for blocking money-saving home upgrades such as rooftop solar panels, native plant lawns, and other climate-friendly improvements that can lower utility bills and reduce water use.

What are people saying?

Residents say they have spent years seeking answers and accountability, with many expressing frustration over what they see as limited options for recourse. "Who can we go to to complain?" Brown asked.

Others said the goal was to replace the leadership and restore confidence in the association. Jones told Spectrum News 1 that residents want to "vote them out and reestablish our legal HOA board members," while Colleen Brooks emphasized that the effort was a long-term fight, saying, "It didn't take a day to get here, so it's going to take more than a day to get out, but we are not done."

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