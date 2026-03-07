Aerial photo of mansion with bizarre design faces harsh criticism online: 'One of the worst ones I've ever seen'

"This house gives me the creeps."

A Redditor spotted an impressively tacky real estate listing for a New Hampshire mansion and shared it with the r/McMansionHell community.

"It's so big that everything inside of it looks tiny," wrote the original poster. "And the furniture! Everything just looks out of place! Why?"

Zillow listed the New Hampshire property as featuring 10 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and 12,012 square feet of floor space. It included two four-car garages, and an indoor pool was still under construction, according to another Reddit post.

The home last sold for $1 million in 2021, but it went up for sale again in 2022. It had multiple listed price changes since, reaching as high as $4.85 million.

While there's little accounting for taste, these kinds of homes are more than just an eyesore. Their expansive use of land is often at the cost of wilderness, replacing important ecosystems with lawns. That grass is thirsty too, needing ongoing watering even during a drought.

Massive homes like this also have big energy demands. This New Hampshire home runs on oil heating, for example. That carries monetary costs and generates pollution.

Heating oil can increase the concentration of volatile organic compounds in indoor air while also contributing to atmospheric pollution. These emissions trap heat and exacerbate destructive weather patterns. This includes disasters like storms and floods, which in turn destroy homes and are spurring an insurance crisis.

Tiny homes do a great job of showing that smaller spaces can be charming, comfortable, and affordable. One ambitious builder showed off how they got a cozy tiny home up and running even in New Hampshire's tough climate.

Otherwise, you can combat high costs and pollution by upgrading your existing home. Heat pumps and weatherization can help a bunch with increasing home energy efficiency. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find a heat pump that can save you money every month.

Reddit commenters were rolling their eyes at the mansion in New Hampshire.

"This house gives me the creeps," one community member said. "One of the worst ones I've ever seen on here."

"This is NH," another replied. "It's cold. Heating that monstrosity would be more than your mortgage."

