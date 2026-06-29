Massachusetts is embracing chaos gardening, but native meadows need more than luck

It can also make a meaningful difference for local wildlife and ecosystems, and benefit pollinators.

Massachusetts is seeing a wave of homeowners adopting "chaos gardening" — the practice popularly shared online of spreading native seeds in various locations and letting nature take over.

But even as interest in native plants rises, experts say sustaining healthy native ecosystems takes more than just luck.

What's happening?

According to a report from Axios, chaos gardening has gained major traction in the New England region as many people are using the practice to embrace yards that feel less manicured and better support wildlife.

Sara Ressing, an education coordinator with Wild Ones, a native plant advocacy group, told the outlet about the benefits of the practice, saying, "Native plants offer this easy solution to make positive change."

Ressing said native species can do more than reshape a yard's look, and told Axios that they can help wildlife, improve ecosystems, and address climate pressures while "connecting us to a sense of place."

However, the outlet noted that while planting native seeds is always a move in the right direction, local garden experts warned that native meadows often take longer to establish than social media suggests, with some native seeds taking many years to flower.

Axios reported that using starter plugs in addition to more traditional "chaos garden" seed-throwing could be a beneficial practice for starting a native meadow.

Why does it matter?

Replacing part or all of a traditional lawn with native plants can reduce upkeep.

It can also make a meaningful difference for local wildlife and ecosystems, and benefit pollinators.

What can I do?

If supporting pollinators is the goal, start by finding out which plants are native to your area and choosing straight-species varieties.

For Massachusetts gardeners, UMass Dartmouth researcher Dr. Robert J. Gegear told Axios that plants like swamp milkweed, Joe Pye weed, wild bergamot, and showy goldenrod are a good start.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.