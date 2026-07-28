Homeowner's water suddenly stops, then utility tech says he shut off the wrong house

"If they refused to turn it back on, I would be upset, but he fixed it right away."

A homeowner's taps suddenly ran dry — and the explanation that followed would frustrate just about anyone.

Instead of a missed bill or plumbing problem being the culprit, the family said a local utility technician had apparently shut off water service to the wrong house.

What happened?

The homeowner said he suspected that a shutoff meant for someone else had been carried out at his address. In a Reddit post in the r/homeowners forum, he wrote that the issue surfaced while he was at work, when his wife called to report a water outage throughout the house.

By the time the utility company responded, he said a technician pulled up just as he was getting home from work and turned the service back on.

According to the post, the technician said he had been dispatched earlier to disconnect water over nonpayment. The homeowner, however, said both his utility bill and his bank records showed he wasn't missing any payments, which led him to believe the intended shutoff likely belonged to a neighbor.

Replies from other homeowners and tradespeople cited a range of reasons these mistakes can happen.

One commenter, who said they are a plumber, offered a possible explanation: "The meters were backwards. There was no way for me to know."

Others shared their own personal experiences with their water being shut off, citing issues such as mixed-up irrigation lines, shared meter boxes, and utility workers mistaking one lot for another.

Why does it matter?

Functioning water service is a basic need for everyone. Even a brief interruption can disrupt drinking, cooking, cleaning, laundry, bathing, and basic household sanitation.

For some families, it can create even more serious problems if someone in the home depends on water for medical or caregiving needs.

Mistakes like this can leave customers having to prove they paid on time, scramble to reach someone by phone, and lose hours waiting for the issue to be resolved.

Commenters noted that utility mix-ups do not stop with water service. One person recalled that power failures can be more than a simple nuisance: "Lost everything in the fridge and freezer. Had to fight the city for reimbursement. To say I was p***** would be an understatement."

When essential services are shut off by mistake, it can be easy to lose trust in utility companies.

What can I do?

If a utility suddenly cuts off service, it's a good idea to document everything immediately: when the outage began, the date of your last payment, screenshots or bank records showing that payment, and any communication with the company.

That documentation can make it easier to dispute the issue or request reimbursement if the outage causes losses.

It can also help to know where your home's meter and main shutoff are located, especially if your neighborhood has unusual lot layouts or shared utility boxes.

Several commenters said their meters were installed in confusing ways, making mistaken shutoffs more likely.

If a technician arrives, asking which address or work order they were sent to handle may help clear things up.

For longer outages or repeated errors, customers can escalate complaints through the utility's customer service department, local public works office, or state utility regulator.

Keeping clear records can make the difference between a quick fix and a drawn-out dispute.

"Absolutely unbelievable," the homeowner concluded.

One commenter wrote: "If they refused to turn it back on, I would be upset, but he fixed it right away."

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