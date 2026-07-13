Homeowner's water heater workaround ends with water spraying across the room

"Worked great for 10 days with not so much as a drip … until today."

A homeowner trying to keep a failed water heater offline got an unwelcome surprise when a routine drain job sent water blasting across the room. The post struck a chord with other DIYers because the temporary fix had seemed solid for days.

It's also the kind of plumbing mishap that can turn a money-saving workaround into a costly cleanup if pressure is still hiding somewhere in the system.

When DIY efforts fall short, an upgrade may be necessary. A heat pump water heater is a very efficient option that can save you up to $550 every year.

What happened?

In a Reddit post, the homeowner said they were operating with one of two tank water heaters after the other failed. To keep the bad unit from taking on more water, they capped its hot-water line with a SharkBite fitting.

"Worked great for 10 days with not so much as a drip … until today," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The problem emerged while they were draining a recirculation line connected to the failed heater near the drain valve. According to the post, they opened that line to avoid leaving stagnant water sitting inside it. "A few minutes later I heard gushing water and came to find it spraying from the cap!" the poster said.

Afterward, the homeowner was left trying to determine whether the cap had not been fully seated or whether opening the recirculation line had led to a pressure buildup.

Why does it matter?

Water heaters are among the biggest energy users in many homes, and aging units can become costly even before they stop working altogether. Temporary fixes may help keep hot water flowing, but they can also create new problems if pressure is not properly relieved.

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The downside can be immediate: wasted water, damage to flooring or drywall, and the possibility of paying for both emergency plumbing help and a full replacement. A simple mistake can quickly wipe out any short-term savings from delaying an upgrade.

Holding onto outdated equipment often means higher monthly utility bills, while newer high-efficiency models can reduce operating costs for years. A breakdown like this can become both a repair issue and a replacement decision.

However, if you know what you're doing, a DIY fix can save you money on an expensive plumbing call and extend the life of your appliance, which saves you money in the long run.

What can I do?

If you're trying to isolate a failed water heater, make sure the fuel or power is shut off, confirm the water supply is fully closed, and relieve pressure by opening a hot-water faucet before draining connected lines. Recirculation setups can be especially tricky, so if you're unsure how the loop is tied in, a plumber may be able to help prevent a much bigger mess.

If replacement is on the table, a heat pump water heater is often the most consumer-friendly move. Cala offers a smart heat pump water heater that is extremely energy-efficient because it learns your water usage patterns and heats water exactly when you need it.

Smart scheduling can be especially useful for busy households with changing routines or high hot-water demand. Depending on the project, homeowners may also be able to pair an upgrade with available incentives to soften the upfront cost.

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