San Diego homeowner rethinks solar after pulling out of contract at last minute: 'Never feel rushed to sign'

Equipment choices that looked like an easy win a few years ago may not save nearly as much now.

Going solar remains one of the best ways to save money on home energy, especially in a high-cost market such as San Diego.

One homeowner recently described a last-minute cancellation with Sunrun and asked neighbors whether solar still makes financial sense under California's newer rules.

What happened?

In a recent Reddit thread, a San Diego-area homeowner said, "Managed to cancel SunRun before they began installations on Friday after my dad signed with them a few days ago."

The homeowner's questions covered everything from monthly savings and return on investment to battery choices, military-related housing considerations, and whether lower usage changes the value of a system.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Commenters in the area largely agreed that solar still makes sense there, but California's current rules have changed how homeowners need to think about it. Advice from a knowledgeable source, like EnergySage, can make all the difference. This service offers free tools to help you get and compare quick solar installation quotes.

Under NEM 3.0, exporting excess electricity to the grid earns much smaller credits than it once did.

One commenter put it bluntly: "You're gonna require a battery."

Another added, "Good move canceling the contract before installation and taking the time to do your homework."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The thread also included warnings about leases and power purchase agreements, with several people saying a purchased system combined with battery storage tends to produce a stronger payoff over time.

Why does it matter?

With SDG&E prices already sitting near the top of the national range, a poorly planned solar deal can be costly. Equipment choices that looked like an easy win a few years ago may not save nearly as much now if storage is left out.

A big issue is when rooftop systems make power versus when households need it. Solar production is strongest around midday, but if no one is home to use that electricity and it gets sent to the grid for a low credit, homeowners may end up buying back more expensive power later in the day.

That makes right-sizing even more important for households with lighter or less consistent demand, including the military-and-room-rental situation mentioned in the Reddit post.

As one commenter wrote, "Never feel rushed to sign."

There is also a climate benefit when solar is set up well. Using more of your own clean electricity at home can reduce reliance on fossil-fuel-heavy grid power.

What can I do?

If you're shopping for solar, begin with a year's worth of electric bills and compare offers from multiple installers. For each quote, ask how much power the system should produce, how much of that output you can realistically use as it is generated, and whether a battery is being included because it improves savings or simply makes the proposal look better on paper.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid.

In California, batteries can also help you keep and use more of the electricity your panels produce instead of sending it back to the grid for a low credit.

EnergySage's free services can help you plan your solar installation and choose the right provider for you. With its help, you can save as much as $10,000. Its state-by-state mapping tool not only displays the average cost of solar panels in your region, but also the incentives available to offset that cost.

If you're looking to add a battery to increase independence and resilience, enhance your savings, and even go off-grid, EnergySage can also help with that. Its resources include information on batteries and estimates for battery installation.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.