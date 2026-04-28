Homeowner stunned after utility company cuts cords on his solar upgrade

Upgrading your home with solar panels is one of the best ways to curb rising energy costs and save big on annual utility bills. However, it is vital to ensure you have a properly installed system to avoid any headaches down the road.

One homeowner took to Reddit for advice after experiencing a frustrating situation with a technician from PG&E, their local utility company.

When the original poster's electric meter stopped reporting, a technician was sent out to investigate. After opening the meter, the technician said their solar panel system had been installed incorrectly and then cut two connecting wires.

"They pulled out their wire cutters and snipped the two wires running into their box, disconnected the connectors and handed them to me," the OP explained.

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He then contacted the company that installed the system three years ago, and the installers said the panels and batteries would remain unusable until the wires were restored to their original configuration, something they offered to do for $225.

"Installer seems to be indicating that there is no other way to put them in," the OP said. "This makes no sense. Why would PG&E who approved the install take these out three years later telling me they are not correct?"

If you're interested in solar but want to make sure your system is properly installed, connect with the experts at EnergySage. The company's free tools can help you get quick installation estimates and compare quotes from vetted installers.

Luckily for the OP, commenters had a few suggestions to solve the issue. Many flagged that the original system may have been improperly installed.

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"I recommend getting an electrical company or 3 out for a quote on doing it the right way — make sure they are licensed electricians," one wrote. "Can't say I would trust the solar company, considering their first install."

"If you have an installation workmanship warranty and you are within its period, you should be able to get them back and fix it for free given documentation from the utility," another said.

This homeowner's experience is a good reminder to work with vetted, reputable contractors when investing in solar panels.

Platforms like EnergySage can help by connecting you with trusted installers in your area and competitive quotes, potentially saving you up to $10,000 on installation costs.

You can even see average installation costs in your region as well as details on local incentives through EnergySage's free mapping tool. That way, you can be sure you're getting the best price possible for home solar.

If you are interested in saving even more on your utility costs by avoiding peak electricity rates, it may be worth considering a battery backup. Home batteries can pair seamlessly with your solar panels to protect your home from outages and even reduce your reliance on the grid.

To find the best battery option for your home and budget, check out EnergySage's home energy storage resources.

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