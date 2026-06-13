Colorado homeowner rips out grass lawn, and bees and hummingbirds quickly move in

"No regrets. The birds and bees are much happier."

One Colorado resident says trading a high-water lawn for a garden paid off in several ways; the yard is more attractive, easier to care for, and better at drawing wildlife.

What happened?

The homeowner shared a photo of the Colorado landscape in Reddit's r/gardening, writing, "Turning grass into a garden was one of the best choices I have ever made."

The original poster's "waterwise garden" in their front yard features a gravel and stone paver walkway, mulched areas, two trees, countless shrubs, and even what appears to be a rain barrel attached to their gutters.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Many commenters praised OP for their Colorado-appropriate yard and shared their waterwise garden experiences.

"We took ours out a couple years ago and I'm so glad we did. No regrets. The birds and bees are much happier," one wrote.

In the discussion, OP listed out the native plant species they used, including false indigo, sunflowers, chocolate flowers, and primrose.

Another user pointed them toward the native-plant section at the Denver Botanic Gardens for additional ideas.

"This looks infinitely better than a lawn," someone else added.

Why does it matter?

Traditional lawns can require a lot of upkeep, including frequent watering, mowing, edging, and equipment maintenance. All of that can cost homeowners money, eat up free time, and make outdoor spaces feel more like work than a place to relax.

In dry places such as Colorado, replacing even part of a lawn can also reduce water use and lower utility bills. Native plants are especially helpful because they are adapted to local conditions, which can make them easier to maintain once established, while also supporting pollinators and birds. Homeowners do not have to rip out every blade of grass at once to reap these benefits.

The benefits go beyond water savings. A native-plant yard can create habitat for bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds while reducing the maintenance that comes with keeping a conventional lawn tidy.

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