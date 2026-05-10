'Torture test' shows how Tesla Powerwalls keep appliances running during blackouts

In the video, the homeowner disconnects their home from the grid and relies entirely on their Powerwalls to test how much energy they can provide.

While many may already be aware of the money-saving benefits of solar panels and backup batteries, fewer seem to know just how well the clean energy upgrades can protect your home from power outages. One homeowner took to TikTok to share how long their Tesla Powerwalls can power their appliances during a blackout.

In the video, the homeowner disconnects their home from the grid and relies entirely on their Powerwalls to test how much energy they can provide.

"Let's push these Tesla Powerwalls to their absolute limit," video creator Jeremy Judkins (@Jeremyjudkins2) challenges.

After fully cutting off the grid power, Judkins explains that his solar panels are providing more than enough energy to keep his home batteries full and all of his lights on. "We can do some torture tests to it right now," Judkins says.

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To demonstrate how much energy his system can generate and store, Judkins ran several high-demand appliances at once, pushing the setup to the edge. It took running the air conditioning, two electric stove burners, a water heater, an oven, home lighting, and an air fryer simultaneously before the Powerwalls began to struggle.

If this impressive test has you curious about what solar and battery backups can do for your home, EnergySage has resources to help you get started. Its free tools can get you quick estimates on solar installation and competitive quotes.

Viewers in the comments were quick to discuss their thoughts on the off-grid test.

"When I get a house, I'll get Powerwalls and be off-grid," one noted.

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"I really want this system — I'm going to get it on the next home I buy," another said.

"Yet people still tell us solar doesn't work," another added. "What a load of baloney."

To see how much solar panels and backup batteries can transform your home's power system, check out EnergySage. The average homeowner who consults with EnergySage experts can save up to $10,000 on purchasing and installation costs.

While solar can have high upfront costs, the savings on power bills usually make up for them after a few years. Plus, with EnergySage's helpful mapping tool, you can see the average cost of solar in your area and find all the incentives available to you, ensuring you can get the best price possible on your clean energy upgrade.

If you're looking to protect your home from power outages, a home battery paired with your solar panels may be a worthwhile investment. EnergySage can help you there, too, with its free battery resources.

Opting for a home battery solution can help you dodge peak electricity rates and potentially help you cut ties with the grid entirely, depending on your system.

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