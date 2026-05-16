Homeowner tests Tesla Powerwall to see how long it could keep his house running

"During the day, my solar panels can keep the whole house up."

One homeowner took to TikTok to share their review of the Tesla Powerwall 3 after testing its potential to power essential appliances when the grid goes down.

According to Collin (@saltyacresnc), he initially tested the system while running his AC during a very warm summer month. During the test, he found he could keep his appliances running for four hours.

While this doesn't sound like that long, if the homeowner kept only the vital appliances running, that energy would likely last much longer.

While home batteries and solar are great for home energy security, they can also help you shave your electricity bills dramatically.

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The homeowner also noted that the Tesla Powerwall only really needs to function at night or during very cloudy days, as his solar panels usually provide enough energy during the day for his entire home.

"During the day, my solar panels can keep the whole house up," he explained.

In fact, according to this homeowner, a backup battery system can last as long as you need it to when paired with solar, as long as you're smart about your energy usage.

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If this homeowner testimonial has you curious about solar and battery backups, EnergySage can help you get up to $10,000 off a solar purchase and installation.

Plus, EnergySage also offers a helpful mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home solar panel system in every state, along with details on local solar incentives that could help lower installation costs. The tool can help homeowners compare prices, find the best deal on rooftop solar panels, and identify incentives they may qualify for.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to keep your home powered during outages, reduce energy costs, and even move closer to going fully off-grid. Home batteries can store excess solar energy generated during the day for use at night or during periods of peak electricity pricing.

Homeowners interested in battery storage can also explore EnergySage's free tools to compare home battery options, learn more about the technology, and receive competitive installation estimates.

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