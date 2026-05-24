'Even if the grid for the entire US was out': Homeowner shares plans for power failure

"If you are a doomsday prepper, Tesla and Powerwalls and solar are perfect."

Investing in solar panels and battery backups is one of the best ways to protect your home from frustrating power outages and rising energy costs. One homeowner took to TikTok to explain how their solar panel and battery setup protects them from grid-wide outages.

"If the entire U.S. lost electricity, I would be way better off than most people," Jeremy Judkins (@JeremyJudkins2) said in the short clip.

Judkins explained that his home has two Tesla Powerwall systems, and they are paired with rooftop solar panels. In turn, the backup batteries are fully charged with the energy harnessed from his panels.

According to the video, the entire system provides a significant amount of backup power for his home.

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"Even if the grid for the entire United States was out, I can still charge my Tesla because my Powerwalls allow me to be completely off grid," Judkins said.

To see what a similar setup could look like in your home, connect with the experts at EnergySage to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes from vetted installers.

Judkins notes in the video that gas stations require electricity to run. So, having an EV and battery backup could be even more useful than a gas vehicle during a major outage event.

"If you are a doomsday prepper, Tesla and Powerwalls and solar are perfect," he continued.

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It's true that these clean energy upgrades may appeal to preppers preparing for major disasters, but they can also offer significant everyday benefits for the average homeowner.

In fact, EnergySage estimates that some U.S. homeowners could see over six figures in bill savings over the lifetime of a solar panel system.

If Judkins' situation has you curious about solar, EnergySage experts can help you find the best system based on your home and budget. Homeowners who consult with EnergySage experts can save up to $10,000 on the cost of installation.

To see what the average cost of solar is and available incentives in your area, check out EnergySage's helpful mapping tool.

Whether you're preparing for the worst or just looking to save money by avoiding peak electricity rates, pairing a battery backup system with your panels could be a good move. To learn about battery backup options, check out EnergySage's free resources.

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