Homeowner says small solar installer ghosted him for months, then called back to sell more panels

A homeowner says a solar installer went quiet for months after some panels stopped producing output, only to resurface later with an offer to add more panels and join a microgrid program. They turned to the r/solar subreddit for advice.

What happened?

In a homeowner's post on Reddit, they said their roughly five-year-old system from small local installer TriSmart Solar recently started having problems, with some panels "no longer reading."

According to the post, the homeowner tried several ways to reach the company, including Facebook, before a technician finally came out.

Communication then broke down again.

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"I got ghosted like a one night stand," the homeowner wrote, adding that a support line reached through the Enphase app said the company was out of business, which only added to the confusion.

The company later resurfaced through a sales call, the homeowner said, with a representative proposing additional panels and saying any bad ones would be replaced under a $110 monthly payment meant to cover all electricity usage.

People replying to the Reddit thread urged the homeowner to be careful, warning about "solar cancellation" companies and recommending a "reputable local installer" for the Enphase system instead.

Why does it matter?

Going solar remains one of the best ways to save money on home energy, especially when you compare installers carefully before signing. EnergySage's free tools can help access quick solar installation estimates to compare quotes.

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However, solar only reaches its full money-saving potential when the system is working properly, and service support is available.

In this case, the poster said on Reddit that they were stuck weighing three options: keep pursuing the installer, spend about $3,000 on an independent contractor, or try to get out of the roughly $15,000 still left on the contract.

That kind of uncertainty can quickly turn a cost-cutting home upgrade into a stressful financial burden. A malfunctioning array may lead to higher utility bills, delayed savings, and added repair expenses, all while monthly payments continue.

Choosing the right installer matters just as much as choosing the equipment itself. If homeowners pick the wrong installer and customer service disappears, the value of the setup can change fast.

EnergySage's free services will not only land you the best deal, but also installers you can trust. With its help, the average consumer can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

What can I do?

If you're dealing with a stalled solar installer, start by documenting every service request, saving screenshots from your monitoring app, and reviewing your contract for warranty and service terms.

It can also help to contact the equipment manufacturer or monitoring provider directly, get a second opinion from a licensed local solar company, and be cautious about paying anyone upfront to "cancel" the deal.

Landing the best deal in your area with a trusted installer is a huge key to avoiding pitfalls.

EnergySage's mapping tool reveals the average cost of solar panel setup on a state-by-state basis and gives full details on the applicable incentives locally. These resources can help you get the best deals on a solar panel setup, while locking in all available incentives.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages. It can also help you save money on energy and go off-grid in some situations.

EnergySage's free tools can give you all the information you need on the best options and help you compile installation estimates in your area.

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