Homeowner seeks legal advice after stubborn HOA president forbids solar panels

"Her unilateral decision appears to violate both the HOA's own procedures and the statute."

One homeowner took to Reddit after a frustrating encounter with their homeowners association regarding solar panels.

The original poster explained in r/legaladvice that, after working with an installer to begin the process of going solar, their HOA president responded to the solar contractor in an email notifying them that "solar panels are not allowed."

The OP was taken aback by the email. In Florida, where they live, there is a statute legally forbidding HOAs from denying rooftop solar panels or requiring any panels to be placed in a location that would impede their performance.

"Informing her of the existence of the statute did no good, nor did pointing out that one unit in the association already has solar installed," the OP explained.

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Although solar panels are becoming increasingly popular in the U.S., it looks like this HOA president is still not convinced.

"Her unilateral decision appears to violate both the HOA's own procedures and the statute," the OP explained.

After this encounter, the OP went back to the drawing board and submitted a new proposal with all-black solar panels, which are sometimes more appealing to the minority of homeowners who find solar panels unattractive. Three weeks after the second submission, the OP had not received a response.

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According to the OP's understanding of the HOA's rulebook, if the HOA fails to approve or disapprove a design proposal within 30 days, homeowners are in the clear to proceed with their proposed project.

"My question is this," OP said. "If we get to the 30-day mark without any further response from the HOA president, are we safe to proceed?"

Commenters were quick to provide a little more clarity.

"Yes, you are safe to proceed," one user wrote. "Their silence is considered to be a tacit approval of your proposal."

"However, it is always best to check with a lawyer to make sure that your particular situation is covered by the statute," they continued.

This homeowner had a difficult time when installing their panels, but with homeowners seeing long-term bill savings run up to six figures, the extra effort will likely be worth it in the long run.

Luckily, getting solar panels usually isn't this difficult. In fact, TCD partner EnergySage's free services make it simple for homeowners to find the best deals on panels.

The average homeowner who consults with EnergySage can save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

EnergySage even offers a helpful mapping tool that breaks down the average cost of home solar panels by state, and it provides detailed information on the solar panel incentives in your area.

If you want to further increase your bill savings, protect your home from power outages, and even cut ties with the grid entirely, consider pairing solar panels with a home battery.

EnergySage has all the information you need, including competitive installation estimates, to partner your panels with a battery backup.

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