Homeowner gets 3 solar quotes starting at $23,000, then commenters spot the best value

Solar quotes can look similar at first glance while offering very different value.

Trying to escape punishing electric bills, one Reddit user brought three solar proposals to the forum and asked how to tell them apart.

The replies shifted the conversation away from product names and toward the numbers that better reveal overall value.

What happened?

While looking for a rooftop solar setup through Reddit, the homeowner said they had used EnergySage to gather estimates from Viridis, Lunex Power, and SGE Solar.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy. Just like this Redditor, homeowners comparing systems can explore EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

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Of the three proposals, Lunex offered the smallest system: 14 REC450AA Pure-RX panels matched with 14 IQ8X-80-M inverters for 6.3 kilowatts and an estimated 8.5 megawatt-hours in the first year. It also came in about $7,000 cheaper than the other two.

Viridis proposed a 7.8-kW setup using 17 REC460AA Pure-RX panels and 17 IQ8X-80-M inverters, with first-year production projected at 9.3 MWh.

Meanwhile, SGE quoted the largest array at 8.8 kW, pairing 20 SEG-440-BTD-BG Yukon panels with 20 IQ8MC-72-M inverters; that offer estimated 8.8 MWh of production and included a 30-year panel warranty plus a 25-year inverter warranty.

Because the poster said, "I need help understanding these quotes because I don't know what a good price/kWh is and I know nothing about the panels/inverters," commenters focused on a more direct way to compare the options: cost per watt.

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Why does it matter?

Solar quotes can look similar at first glance while offering very different value. If bids land near the same starting point, the bigger systems generally come out ahead on a price-per-watt basis, which is why commenters focused on that metric rather than the sticker price alone.

SGE's larger 8.8-kW system could look strongest on a pure cost-per-watt basis if the final price is close to the others. Viridis also had the highest estimated first-year production.

That kind of apples-to-apples comparison can be the difference between a system that meaningfully cuts utility bills and one that takes much longer to pay off.

What can I do?

Anyone comparing solar bids should ask installers for the total cash price, financing terms, cost per watt, expected annual production, equipment warranties, and any assumptions about roof angle, shade, or future panel degradation. A lower price is not always the best deal if the system produces much less electricity over time.

Free comparison services can make that process much easier. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations. Readers can also use EnergySage's solar map, which shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level, as well as details on solar panel incentives for each state; together, these resources can help shoppers get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid. It can also help homeowners store extra solar power for use later, reducing reliance on expensive grid electricity. Readers can explore EnergySage free tools for information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

For many shoppers, the decision starts with one simple reality: "our energy bills are insane." And as this homeowner put it, solar becomes much more compelling when "even a financed option is going to be cheaper than what we pay."

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