After 3 outages in a month, a Great Plains homeowner eyes solar and battery backup

A homeowner in North Dakota is looking for a more dependable way to keep the lights on after a run of summer-storm outages. With three blackouts in a single month, they said they were tired of relying on an unstable grid system.

What's happening?

In a Reddit post, the homeowner wrote: "We've had our power drop out three times this past month alone, and with these summer storms rolling through, I'm done dealing with the grid failing. Our neighbors lost a fridge full of groceries during the last outage, so I'm looking into getting a proper rooftop solar array paired with a battery backup (like a Tesla Powerwall) to keep things running."

The homeowner explained they have a rooftop solar system paired with a battery backup so the home can keep essential devices running during outages that last for hours.

For homeowners thinking through the same questions, it may be worth exploring EnergySage's free tools to get information about home battery storage and solar options, including competitive installation estimates from vetted installers.

EnergySage has teamed up with the electrification brand Qmerit to guarantee you get the best price on home energy solutions.

Why does it matter?

Repeated blackouts are more than an inconvenience. They can mean wasted groceries, uncomfortable indoor temperatures, interrupted work, and real concerns about keeping medical devices, phones, lights, and internet service available when severe weather hits.

Adding battery storage is one of the best ways to protect a home during outages. It can also help homeowners save money on energy by storing electricity for later use and make it easier to go off-grid, or at least rely less on the utility when service is unreliable.

Pairing a battery with rooftop solar can be especially appealing because the battery can keep critical appliances powered when the grid goes down, while solar panels can help recharge the system when the sun is out. For households in storm-prone areas, that added resilience can be as valuable as the energy savings.

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What can I do?

A practical first step in upgrading your home is figuring out what appliances need backup power. Some homeowners only want to cover a refrigerator, a few lights, device charging, and perhaps a sump pump or internet router, while others want something closer to whole-home coverage.

That decision has a major effect on battery size and price.

For people who are not ready for a full rooftop installation or a whole-home battery, Pila is another company offering excellent battery backup options.

Pila offers plug-and-play batteries that are priced at a fraction of what a whole-home backup system would cost.

Whether a homeowner chooses a large installed battery or a smaller portable option, comparing quotes, reviewing backup goals, and understanding typical outage length can help narrow down the right fit before the next major storm arrives.

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