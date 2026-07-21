Homeowner paid $53,531 for major upgrade: 60 panels, 2 Powerwall 3s, and a 400-amp update

"That seems like a great deal, and those installers are top notch."

A homeowner in East Texas is drawing attention online after sharing a sizable solar-and-storage quote: more than 26 kilowatts of panels, multiple Tesla batteries, and a major electrical-service upgrade for just over $53,000.

What happened?

Looking for feedback from other solar shoppers, the homeowner posted the full quote on Reddit. The bid covered rooftop panels, backup batteries, and the service upgrade.

The original poster wrote: "26.1 kw, 2 Powerwall 3's and 1 expansion pack. New 400 amp service keeping my 200 amp main and 100 amp sub panel. $53,531 after the HDM PPA."

They also said that "The array uses 60 Mission Solar 435w panels," underscoring just how large this project would be for a home installation. With two Tesla Powerwall 3 units and an expansion pack, the setup would be bigger than what many U.S. households install.

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The response focused on both value and the installer's reputation. One commenter called it "a good price considering it includes $35k of batteries," and another said, "That seems like a great deal, and those installers are top notch. I'd say do it."

Why does it matter?

Large quotes like this reflect a growing trend of homeowners pairing solar with batteries and electrical upgrades instead of treating them as separate projects. For households dealing with rising utility costs, going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy. If you're exploring your options, EnergySage offers free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

Battery storage can also make a solar power system more valuable. Instead of producing power only during sunny hours, homeowners may be able to store excess electricity to use after the sun goes down or keep essential appliances running during outages.

Commenters also pointed out that the roof itself and the equipment configuration can affect results. In advice tied to the Tesla Powerwall 3 setup, one person said buyers should account for shading because "shade on 1 panel can take down that whole 'segment' of the array, whatever is wired in series with it."

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A strong headline price is only part of the equation. System design, shading, panel layout, and installer quality can all affect savings and performance.

What can I do?

If you're shopping for solar, it can help to compare multiple bids, ask detailed questions about batteries and electrical work, and make sure your quote accounts for roof shading. EnergySage's free services can be especially useful here. That can make a major difference when you're evaluating a system that costs tens of thousands of dollars upfront.

In addition, one Redditor in the thread emphasized the importance of reading the fine print: "Make sure you fully read that contract. We have seen companies JACK up the price to take advantage of the full HDM credit and then you get stuck with a HUGE bill that you didn't anticipate."

That's why it's important to do thorough research in order to get the best bang for your buck, and services like EnergySage can make this process easier by providing unbiased advice and trusted expertise from its experts to give you the best deal and help you make the right decision about which system best fits your home — all with its completely free tools.

With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

Readers can also check EnergySage's solar map, which shows the average cost of a home solar panel system and available incentives on a state-by-state level. Together, those resources can help shoppers get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off grid. If you're interested in that option, explore EnergySage for free information about home battery storage options.

In the end, most of the discussion expressed praise for the price and for the company behind the bid, with one commenter putting it simply: "Seems like a super good deal. A 26.1 solar system with 40.5 in battery storage, for $53k. Yes please."

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