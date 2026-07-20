Homeowner added 22 solar panels, no battery, and says output triples power use most days

A homeowner's new rooftop solar setup is delivering the kind of result that helps explain why so many people are taking a closer look at home energy upgrades.

Sharing the update on r/solar on Reddit, the homeowner said the system is now far outpacing the household's typical demand. "We're producing about 3 times what we consume on most days," the original poster wrote. "So yeah, I'm glad we did this."

What happened?

The setup, as described by the homeowner, uses 22 Silfab 440 QD panels and an Enphase inverter for about 7.9 kilowatts of rooftop solar capacity. Under sunny skies, that is enough to produce much more electricity than the home is using at any given moment.

The homeowner noted that they have not yet installed a home battery and have instead been exporting the excess power to the electrical grid.

"We're banking all the extra kWh because we'll almost certainly be drawing from it this winter," the homeowner explained in the comments.

Commenters largely congratulated the OP on their setup and results while comparing metrics such as household baseline power use, electricity demand, and annual production totals.

"We produce 12000 kWh a year and used 7909kwh with one to one net metering," shared one commenter.

Other Redditors focused on their biggest sources of energy consumption. "AC really is the biggest draw," chimed in one.

Why do people choose home solar?

Typically, the biggest reason that homeowners choose home solar is the obvious one: lower electric bills. If a system is regularly generating more power than a home needs during the day, it can significantly reduce how much electricity must be purchased from the grid.

In places with favorable net metering policies, extra solar output can also earn bill credits that help offset nighttime or seasonal electricity use.

While the OP's 22-panel solar array is certainly impressive, the extent of the cost savings that home solar can deliver depends on more than panel count alone. HVAC use, heating type, the amount of sunshine available locally, utility rates, and compensation rules all help determine how quickly a system pays for itself.

Producing well above daily consumption — even without a home battery to store extra electricity — can signal that a household is cutting costs, reducing its exposure to future rate hikes, and lowering pollution tied to fossil-fuel-powered electricity, all at the same time.

How much will home solar lower my energy costs?

In order to maximize the cost-saving benefits of home solar, it is best to pair them with electric appliances such as heat pumps. As several commenters pointed out, a homeowner with high summertime AC use likely would see more benefits than a homeowner who heats their home in the winter using a gas furnace.

To help homeowners choose what setup is right for them, installers can model different scenarios, including factors such as overnight energy use and the price the local utility pays for exported electricity.

If you're exploring options, EnergySage can help you go solar with free tools that let you curate competitive bids from local installers without having to share your contact information.

As for the OP, the post suggested that, despite the impressive stats, their home solar array is still not quite complete.

"No battery (yet)," the homeowner noted.

For homes generating more power than they use during the day, a battery can save the excess power for use during evenings, power outages, or times of day when electricity prices are at their highest.

The OP could not help but express their enthusiasm, exclaiming jokingly, "We're stickin' it to The Man, baby!" before adding later, "Full disclosure, at my age I basically am The Man."

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