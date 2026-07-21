Homeowner added 9kW of solar, built an app, and says house and 2 Teslas go net zero for months

Timing charging and other electricity use around price swings on the grid.

A homeowner's new rooftop solar setup is doing more than generating electricity — it is also helping track exactly when power is cheapest and how close the home comes to operating at net zero.

In a post on Reddit, the original poster described a home energy setup built around a custom app, two Teslas, and a roughly 9-kilowatt solar array that was installed at the end of May.

What happened?

To reduce costs, the household said it is using energy arbitrage — timing charging and other electricity use around price swings on the grid — after recently adding a 9-kilowatt system to a home with two electric vehicles.

Charging information in the app dates back to late April, the homeowner said, while solar tracking starts at the end of May. They also wrote that they "built an app that tracks the price of electricity, and then provides us a snapshot of how much our net solar export/import costs are, as well as how much it truly costs to charge."

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Commenters also got into the practical details of the installation, including roof setback requirements for the array. At the same time, one person said it was "fully inspected and approved by the municipality," while another praised the "clean panel layout."

Why does it matter?

Rather than just trimming a utility bill, the system is helping offset the household's electricity use and the cost of charging two EVs, which can significantly reduce both fuel and power expenses over time.

The homeowner said, "It's pretty cool to think that, for at least 4 months out of the year, our house and two cars are practically net zero."

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It also reflects a broader trend: Homeowners are no longer just installing panels and hoping for savings. More people are using apps, time-of-use rates, and smart charging habits to get more value from every kilowatt-hour they produce.

What can I do?

If you're interested in making a similar switch, EnergySage can help you go solar with free tools that let you curate competitive bids from local installers without them obtaining any of your contact information unless you choose to work with one further. That can make it easier to compare options without added pressure.

EnergySage's free services can also make the shopping process much more affordable: with EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

Readers can also use EnergySage's solar map, which shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level, along with solar panel incentives for each state. Together, these resources can help homeowners get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid. To explore home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates, check out EnergySage and its free tools.

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