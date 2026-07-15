Homeowner added more solar and a battery, then found permit expiring after installer bankruptcy

"Sounds sketchy to me, how can a contract expire and how is that our fault."

A homeowner who added more rooftop solar panels and a battery system thought the hard part was over once the equipment was installed.

Instead, they said they were left with an unfinished project, an expiring permit, and a phone call pressuring them to sign a different agreement after their installer went bankrupt.

What happened?

Posting in the r/solar subreddit, the user shared their plight.

By the time the homeowner checked with local officials, the added solar setup and battery had been sitting for months without passing inspection.

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They said they already had an older SolarCity power purchase agreement later taken over by Tesla, then added a second system through Freedom Forever Solar and Enfin earlier this year.

The project portal still showed the job as "in progress for inspection," but a city inspector said no inspection had been scheduled.

Only after getting little response did the homeowner say they learned Freedom Forever Solar had filed for bankruptcy.

They later received a call saying "the old contract expired and that we needed to sign a new one," with a loan replacing the original PPA.

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"Sounds sketchy to me, how can a contract expire and how is that our fault," the homeowner wrote.

A commenter identifying as a former sales representative added: "Freedom Forever Solar just declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy. They have been largely unresponsive to customers and reps alike at this point."

Why does it matter?

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy, and homeowners considering a project can explore EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

A delayed or stalled inspection is more than just a paperwork problem. If a system has not been fully approved, homeowners won't know whether it is legally operating, whether the battery can be fully used, or when payment obligations are supposed to begin.

If a permit expires, the situation can become even more complicated. A homeowner could be left dealing with added fees, longer delays, or the difficult process of finding another contractor willing to step in and complete a project that another company originally sold and installed.

That concern is especially significant with PPAs, where the value of the arrangement depends on clear expectations around energy production, approval, and billing. When a company makes poor business decisions or fails to follow through on core obligations, customers can be left navigating contract confusion while still paying their regular utility costs.

Situations like this can also erode trust in clean energy. The issue is not that solar panels and batteries cannot help households lower bills and reduce pollution — it is that weak corporate follow-through can turn an otherwise practical home upgrade into a stressful ordeal.

What can I do?

Homeowners facing a similar problem should save every contract, email, and screenshot, and communicate with the city planner's office to get an inspection done as quickly as possible.

It may also help to check with a state contractor licensing board or a consumer attorney to determine whether another company can take over and finish the project.

EnergySage's free services can also help shoppers avoid expensive surprises before they sign a contract. EnergySage's solar map shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state basis, as well as details on solar panel incentives for each state.

Together, these resources can help readers get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off grid. It can also give households more control over when they use their own electricity instead of relying as heavily on the grid. Homeowners can explore EnergySage's free tools for information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

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